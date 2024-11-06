Author Shares His Personal, Hands-On Life Experience Having Faith to Show the Importance of an Everyday Walk of Righteousness

Xulon Press presents a special biblical study for anyone looking to fill a call from God, to be righteous and go deeper into His Word and Spirit.
KLICKITAT, Wash., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dion Griffith helps readers draw closer to Father God in God Calls Me Dion: Understanding Spiritual Wisdom ($16.99, paperback, 9798868505836; $30.99, dust jacket, 9798868505843; $7.99, e-book, 9798868505850).
Griffith's book is based on his personal hands-on experience with works by faith and one on one communion with Father God, Jesus the Lord and the Holy Ghost Spirit of Truth. Raised by his grandparents, the love and caring they showed Griffith was beyond what words could define. He walked a path that led him to many places and many different challenges. While searching for truth, this road has brought him to a place where God's peace and love can abound. He believes that joy is found in the smallest of places and overflowing his cup. The book covers four important Scriptural examples, from Moses and John the Baptist to Jesus and the Holy Ghost to the Father God. Readers will learn to receive and learn the Gift and works of Discernment and understand the importance of discernment and a walk of righteousness in the time of the end.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Griffith said,
"Years of God training me and me following after a deeper relationship. The love that covers all has always drawn me closer to Father God. Seeing the children of God going down a path that will lead them to destruction."
Dion Griffith's journey began 60+ years ago in a small town in eastern Kentucky. He and his bride now reside in Washington State enjoying the many wonders of Gods creations and preparing for what Father God has instore for them next. Griffith is a lay minister, enjoys evangelism, following after pastors, reading books, prayer meetings, bible studies, fellowship with the Church and the body of Christ. He enjoys reading the Bible, horse riding, painting, fishing both bass and flyfishing, riding a motorcycle, driving, swimming, building, race cars, sunsets and the stars.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God Calls Me Dion: Understanding Spiritual Wisdom is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
