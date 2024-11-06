Author Shares His Personal, Hands-On Life Experience Having Faith to Show the Importance of an Everyday Walk of Righteousness

"Years of God training me and me following after a deeper relationship. The love that covers all has always drawn me closer to Father God. Seeing the children of God going down a path that will lead them to destruction." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Griffith said,

Dion Griffith's journey began 60+ years ago in a small town in eastern Kentucky. He and his bride now reside in Washington State enjoying the many wonders of Gods creations and preparing for what Father God has instore for them next. Griffith is a lay minister, enjoys evangelism, following after pastors, reading books, prayer meetings, bible studies, fellowship with the Church and the body of Christ. He enjoys reading the Bible, horse riding, painting, fishing both bass and flyfishing, riding a motorcycle, driving, swimming, building, race cars, sunsets and the stars.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God Calls Me Dion: Understanding Spiritual Wisdom is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dion Griffith, Salem Author Services, (682) 351-1643, [email protected]

