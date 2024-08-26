Author Shares His Personal Story to Demonstrate the Importance of Family, Life and Values

"I believe America's history is fundamentally positive. One of the things that makes this country exceptional is the assumption that people can actually surmount tremendous odds through hard work and luck, that is what "the pursuit of happiness" is all about." Post this

"This book is a memoir and thus written from my own experience," said Brown, "but I think the American experience in general is exceptional, and I hope this helps others realize and celebrate that."

Brown spent the majority of his career at the intersection of higher education and politics, first for political figures in Washington, DC and Sacramento, Calif. and then for an association of independent colleges and universities. He taught at several universities in the US and Mexico, and worked to improve best practices in government and nonprofit organizations. He served on a few national commissions helping to develop new models of finance and worked to build linkages between US and Mexican universities. He currently spends half of his time living in San Miguel de Allende, a town just north of Mexico City.

"I believe America's history is fundamentally positive," said Brown. "We formed this government to "pursue happiness." One of the things that makes this country exceptional is the assumption that people can actually surmount tremendous odds through hard work and luck, that is what "the pursuit of happiness" is all about."

"Of Course It's True [Except for a Couple of Lies]"

By Jonathan Brown

ISBN: 9781665738590 (softcover); 9781665738583 (hardcover); 9781665738576 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jonathan Brown grew up in California. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif., and a D.P.A. with concentrations in finance and tax theory from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif. He is an emeritus director of the California Casualty Indemnity Exchange Board; a congressionally appointed member of the National Commission on College Costs; and a member of the NACUBO Task Force on College Costs. He has served on various boards including United Educators, RRG, Tuition Plan Incorporated and Ed Fund. For 20 years he served as President of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, and in 2012 he formed Buffalo Consulting, to assist colleges and universities in the US and Mexico on a variety of projects. Brown is married and has two grown children and five grandchildren. His interests include digital photography and bluegrass music and fly fishing. To learn more, please visit http://www.fivecentsthinking.com.

Media Contact

