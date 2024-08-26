Author Shares His Personal Story to Demonstrate the Importance of Family, Life and Values

Memoir also covers five key principles which have guided his life
FAIR OAKS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jonathan Brown begins his memoir with a short history of the person he was named after, who came to California in 1849, and how he's been influenced by family. He then uses his story as an example the American Experience in a country established on ideas and optimism and shares five key principles which have guided his life.
In "Of Course It's True [Except for a Couple of Lies]," Brown relays individual stories in each chapter, but read as a whole it becomes recognizable as a life full of experiences. He starts with the background of his parents and grandparents and the major influences during his undergraduate education, he then recounts work experiences, political campaigns he was involved with and other important events. The third portion of the book discusses five key ideas that have guided Brown's personal and professional life: crowds are better than experts at most things, that markets actually are superior to government, America's history is exceptional, the founding fathers were right on most things, and values do count but be prepared to be flexible. There is a final chapter which argues that the glass is neither half full nor half empty, it is refillable.
"This book is a memoir and thus written from my own experience," said Brown, "but I think the American experience in general is exceptional, and I hope this helps others realize and celebrate that."
Brown spent the majority of his career at the intersection of higher education and politics, first for political figures in Washington, DC and Sacramento, Calif. and then for an association of independent colleges and universities. He taught at several universities in the US and Mexico, and worked to improve best practices in government and nonprofit organizations. He served on a few national commissions helping to develop new models of finance and worked to build linkages between US and Mexican universities. He currently spends half of his time living in San Miguel de Allende, a town just north of Mexico City.
"I believe America's history is fundamentally positive," said Brown. "We formed this government to "pursue happiness." One of the things that makes this country exceptional is the assumption that people can actually surmount tremendous odds through hard work and luck, that is what "the pursuit of happiness" is all about."
About the author
Jonathan Brown grew up in California. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif., and a D.P.A. with concentrations in finance and tax theory from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif. He is an emeritus director of the California Casualty Indemnity Exchange Board; a congressionally appointed member of the National Commission on College Costs; and a member of the NACUBO Task Force on College Costs. He has served on various boards including United Educators, RRG, Tuition Plan Incorporated and Ed Fund. For 20 years he served as President of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, and in 2012 he formed Buffalo Consulting, to assist colleges and universities in the US and Mexico on a variety of projects. Brown is married and has two grown children and five grandchildren. His interests include digital photography and bluegrass music and fly fishing. To learn more, please visit http://www.fivecentsthinking.com.
