Author Shares His Spiritual Journey to Building a Relationship with the Universal Christ

Paul A. Chimzar reveals how he went from seeing God as judgmental and punitive to loving and forgiving

WOODBURY, Minn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of striving to achieve spiritual growth within the Catholic Church, Paul A. Chimzar grew disappointed and discouraged, and began searching for answers. In his new book, "In Search of the Universal Christ: A Paradigm Shift in Christian Beliefs," he shares with readers how his beliefs shifted from the old Catholic paradigm, to one that includes a cosmic, universal Christ.

In Chimzar's search for spiritual truth, he found Father Richard Rohr's podcasts and book, "The Universal Christ." He credits Rohr's work with changing his life and spiritual outlook.

In "In Search of the Universal Christ," Chimzar reveals he no longer believes people were born with original sin. Instead, he thinks everyone was born with original goodness and from wounds from life experiences cause people to fall into sin. He now views sin as a deviation from Christ's path, a fact of life, that provides teaching moments for spiritual growth and transformation, instead of sin being shameful and to be avoided.

Chimzar shares the differences between retribution and restorative justice. He believes that Christ is asking his followers to practice restorative justice, which centers around forgiveness and healing.

Chimzar explains the universal Christ through his depiction of him. He explains the three stages of spiritual growth and transformation in Christ. He introduces the reader to the three key Christ-like behaviors that Jesus taught and practiced throughout his life.

Chimzar uses a sailing analogy to help explain the spiritual journey in search of the universal Christ. His call to action for his readers is to "be the captain for your ship on your spiritual journey instead of a passenger on someone else's."

"In Search of the Universal Christ: A Paradigm Shift in Christian Beliefs"

By Paul A. Chimzar

ISBN: 9781664298835 (softcover); 9781664298828 (electronic)

Available at [WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Paul A. Chimzar is a husband, father, grandfather, retired operations manager, magician, fisherman, woodworker, scientist, spiritual explorer, and a Catholic. He grew up neglected and abused and suffers from complex PTSD. He enjoys reading and learning about religion, science, and magic, including their relationships with each other. To learn more, please visit https://www.paulchimzar.com/.

