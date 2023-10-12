Author Shares How God's Wisdom Guided Her to get Early Intervention for her Autistic Child and Beat Her Own Addiction

Jesus is her rock, and her salvation, and without Him we can do nothing! Tweet this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Clark said, "I was compelled by the Lord, He inspired me to write this book. He kept showing me things in His Word that helped and before I knew it, I started writing things down and saving them. The Holy Spirit would bring things to my memory that I knew would help people in my situation. Plus, you have to remember, I wasn't sober when I first started writing. This is why I know for a fact it had to be God because, the writings came out making sense. I know there are people out there that need some encouragement, and sound advice to get started moving in the right direction, on behalf of your child's sake! You cannot procrastinate. Stop making up excuses and get after it! You'll be glad and relieved that you did, so that your child can grow mentally and physically. Some cases are worse than other, but with prayer and the power of God, anything is possible!"

Gail Clark was born in sunny California, the eldest of two. She came from a very unique home. Her mother from Nebraska and her stepfather from Sweden, raised her. When Clark was seven, they flew across continent to Sweden, Copenhagen, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, Stockholm, and Norway to meet family. In addition to travelling a lot, at that same age, she attended a predominantly Jewish elementary school where she considered herself truly blessed. Mrs. Hoffman, her favorite teacher, nurtured and exposed her to great things. Clark will never forget her praying grandmother DeeDee who introduced her to Christ and taught her the "Yes, Jesus Loves Me Song." She and her grandmother would sing it together as she played the piano. Clark misses her grandmother.

Clark has two beautiful children and three lovely grandchildren. She has experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly, but she credits God for changing the ugly into pretty. Clark says that "Jesus is her rock, and her salvation, and without Him we can do nothing!" In addition to her love for the Lord, she also loves her family, swimming, art, design, cooking, decorating, writing, gardening, and traveling. She also enjoys reading a good book, watching movies, good conversation and good people.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. 911, Broken. Give it to God!: Taking the Right Steps to Overcome the Battle with Autism & Addiction is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

