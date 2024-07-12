Author shares how to attract what one wants in life in new book

Can Science and Mysticism Sync?

MARQUETTE, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From someone who offers insight about the world of science and the spirit world, author Patti McTier invites everyone to stop pretending the world of spirit doesn't exist. She believes it's time to awaken to the truth of everyone's reality. That's what she's unveiled her new book, Etheric Energy Exchange.

In these pages, readers will come to understand the true science behind the Law of Attraction and discover other Universal Laws kept secret from humanity. What does the Earth's Magnetic Field, Kundalini Energy, and the Chakra System have to do with getting what a person wants out of life? It's absolutely everything --- part science, part mysticism. The author encourages readers to raise their vibration, tune their resonance, and use their intuition to seek out, attract, and take action towards what they desire.

It is time to learn how to tune one's body and soul through Etheric Energy Exchange to get what one wants out of life. And the truth is: it's actually easier than people think.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores: www.miltonandhugo.com, www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com

About the Author

Patti McTier was born to fulfill the life of a guide. Being the first of 3 children and an Aries, leadership and teaching come naturally. She writes nonfiction on the subjects of the Theory of Energy Exchange and the processes behind Universal Laws. She offers her insight into the science behind the world of the Wu, sharing esoteric knowledge, and teaching intuition to those willing to learn. She believes it is time to stop pretending that the world of Spirit is only a fairy tale. It's time to awaken to the truth of everyone's reality.

