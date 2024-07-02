Author Shares How to Find Peace and Fulfillment by Implementing a Daily Prayer Routine

New book provides readers with 31 days of guided prayer, reflections, and words of wisdom

FONTANA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One morning while completing her daily devotional, Audrey Tousant Shelby, MSW, heard a whisper from God. After receiving his message and instructions, she began to write as she underwent a spiritual journey and put her full trust in God. She now shares "Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer," reflecting on her challenges and sharing the benefits of prayer.

"Pray Without Ceasing" provides readers with 31 days of devotionals that they can use to draw themselves closer to God, and to improve mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Throughout the book, Shelby shares the trials she's faced over the years, including family conflicts and health challenges, and how God helped her through it all, one prayer at a time.

"So often we want to understand God more or be closer to him," Shelby said. "This can be difficult without an understanding of how to establish spiritual disciplines. The spiritual discipline of prayer is how we talk to God. Prayer can feel very complicated, regardless of if you have been a believer for most of your life or if you are new in your faith. Prayer does not need to be complicated."

The book encourages readers to reflect on their journey as they peek into Shelby's experience. Each day provides a journal prompt and a prayer section, accompanied by illustrated images allowing readers to engage in mindfulness through coloring.

"I want readers to walk away from this book feeling less alone," Shelby explained. "Knowing that in the good times and even in the bad, we can connect to God and gain the strength to keep going. Life can be good and hard all at the same time. We can find peace and fulfillment by investing time in our own wellness, attuning to our mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health."

"Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer"

By Audrey Tousant Shelby MSW

ISBN: 9798385022618 (softcover); 9798385022625 (hardcover); 9798385022632 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Audrey Tousant Shelby, MSW, is an author, educator, social worker, and leader. When she came to Christ, she found herself battling with deep-seated anger, depression, and unforgiveness. The one thing that had been consistent in her life was prayer. She wrote "Pray without Ceasing" to help people transform their lives by drawing closer to God through prayer. To learn more, please visit https://www.thestrategicvision.com/book.

