Author Shares Lessons Learned; A Journey From Wanting to Quit Marriage, Faith and Life to Enduring, Persevering and Overcoming

As a result of this dark period in my life, I wanted to quit in my marriage, quit my faith and just stop living. On this journey there were things I did, and I learned some things that helped me endure and overcome. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Felton said, "I dealt with medical issues for many months. It brought about major financial challenges, marital challenges and emotional challenges. As a result of this dark period in my life, I wanted to quit in my marriage, quit my faith and just stop living. On this journey there were things I did, and I learned some things that helped me endure and overcome."

Fred Felton III is President of Impact Ministries International. He has been working with churches, nonprofits and educational institutions for over 25 years. Felton helps leaders, educators and organizations fulfil their vision and expand their influence both nationally and internationally. With his educational background, having attended North Central University in Minnesota, Wheaton College in Illinois and Cornell University in New York, in addition to practical experience, makes Felton a well sought after speaker for conferences, seminars and services. He is married with 3 children and enjoys playing golf, working out, going to baseball games, exploring American history and reading autobiographies. This is the author's third book.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Journey: Enduring the Night Time of Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Fred Felton III, Salem Author Services, (773) 619-5707, [email protected], www.fredfeltoniiiministries.org

SOURCE Xulon Press