Author Shares Life Experiences to Help Men, Retired or Approaching Retirement, to Finish Well With Biblical Principles

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Heller said, "Seeing men disappointed at the end of their lives for not influencing their families with Biblical principles."

Dr. Duke Heller is a retired dentist, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has found and is finding success in finishing well in all aspects of "Biblically Finishing Well." He gives advice gained over 60 years of marriage and living as an example, doing daily, weekly and monthly what he advises his readers to do as they retire or approach retirement. He is the author of Helping Men Finish Well, written because many men who retired and moved away from their support base sought out Dr. Heller for advice, asking how to rebuild the tarnished relationship they had with their children and grandchildren. He has been involved in men's ministry for over 40 years and participates weekly in eight men's Bible studies involving approximately 170+ men.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Helping Men Finish Well At Any Age: Would YOU like help in finishing your life well? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

