Author Shares Miracles and Audacious Acts of Faith From Her Late Father, Bob Pierce

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dunker said, "I never knew my father, and as I read about his life I discovered stories of miracles and audacious faith that he never told me. I knew these stories would inspire others, just as the stories in the Bible do. Because we learn from the example of others, and I wanted to share the lessons of faith that my father learned. Otherwise, those amazing stories and lessons will be lost to the next generation."

Marilee Pierce Dunker is the second daughter of Dr. Bob Pierce, the founder of World Vision and Samaritan's Purse. For 19 years, she worked for World Vision as a speaker and writer, and today she serves as an International Ambassador Emeritus for the organization. Dunker and her husband, Bob, live in Southern California and have been married 50 years. They have two daughters, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her first book, Man of Vision, earned her an Angel Award for its groundbreaking honesty about the challenges her family faced. Five other books followed, including Walkers Point, a fiction that earned her a 3-book deal with Bethany House. Dunker also had her own daily talk show on KDAR radio in Ventura, speaking frequently about the necessity of balancing work/ministry with family and personal health. She continues to travel for World Vision and speaks frequently to church and women's groups and to college-aged audiences about the "Audacity of Faith." For more information about the author and her books, visit marileepiercedunker.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Audacity of Faith: Stories My Father Never Told Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

