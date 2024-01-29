Author Shares Multireligious View on Improving Houses of Worship

New book focuses on the effect of leadership on churches and congregations

BLUFFTON, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a musician, EDG Smith found himself spending much of his time within various houses of worship. Over time he noticed the impact worship leaders can have on their congregation. In his new book, "How to Wreck or Save a Church," he shares a collection of vignettes, all based on real events, that demonstrate the effects of both effective and ineffective leadership.

Presented in a humorous manner, the vignettes showcase beneficial lessons for religious leaders of all denominations and leadership levels, sharing examples of individuals who may not have been the best fit for their leadership position.

"Whenever possible, every change and every new hire should be a win-win event for the clergy, the staff, the church, the congregation, and the community," Smith said. "It is important to remember this: the congregation is the church. The church belongs to the congregation, they have the right to speak up if a leader is not the right fit."

Intentionally obscuring the denomination in each vignette, Smith wants readers to focus on the actions of those involved rather than their religious affiliation.

"It is important to note that the vast majority of clergy, music directors, elders, and staff members are dedicated to their profession or position," Smith said. "Almost all clergy and staff members make mistakes as they mature in their profession. After all, like everyone else, they are human. A very select few will reach their level of incompetence, and remain there, messing things up for their entire career."

Smith's goal is to educate readers and empower them to speak up if needed to improve their house of worship, and to equip them to fully vet clergy and staff to ensure that they are a good fit for the church.

About the author

Born and raised in the West, EDG Smith grew up at a time when many farmers still used horses to plow their fields. Steam engines were the norm, and a diesel locomotive was unique. After serving in the Air Force, he worked as a teacher, and later as a church musician. He now lives in South Carolina. To learn more, please visit http://www.edgsmith.com.

