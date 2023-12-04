Author Shares Powerful Journey Living With His Son's Autism and Amazing Life Miracles Along the Way

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking story about seven miracles sure to be appreciated by anyone looking for God and inspiration with autism.
HARRISONBURG, La., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tim Calhoun shares his special journey of abundant miracles in Autism and Seven Miracles ($17.99, paperback, 9781662889127; $7.99, e-book, 9781662889134).
According to Calhoun, God led him to write this book from a young age. This book is his testimony – a testimony full of miracles. Readers will appreciate this writing, discovering how God worked through doctors, family, friends, prayer and music in Calhoun's life. It's a transparent view of his story, from God giving him forgiveness, blessing him with a son, Nathaniel, when he was forty years old, and giving him a wife to help with his son. It's also the story of how Calhoun's son overcame autism, succeeded in high school and is now having success in college. He credits God for giving his son speech through the doctors, his teachers and family. Calhoun is also grateful for God restoring his health after a triple bypass, massive heart attack, kidney failure and a healing from cancer.
In this book, readers will hear the story of Calhoun's best friend, James Williams Davis, and his dad Governor Jimmie H. Davis (Jimmie H. Davis and Sunshine). It's a powerful story about James Williams Davis, who gave his life to God during his last few days on the earth, ultimately received forgiveness from God.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Calhoun said, "God. MIRACLES are a surprising and welcome event that is not explicable by natural or scientific laws and is therefore to be the work of the work of a divine."
In addition to being an author, husband and father, Tim Calhoun enjoys hunting, outdoors, rodeo, and writing music.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Autism and Seven Miracles is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
[email protected], www.hillbillywayne.com
