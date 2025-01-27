Author Shares Powerful Stories of Encouragement and Adversity Mixed With a Delightful Twist of Refreshing Humor

Xulon Press presents a book full of inspiration aimed to help readers gain spiritual growth through anecdotal stories and the author's personal experiences.
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Karen M. Henderson offers much-needed encouragement through meaningful, relatable stories in Out On a Limb($28.99, paperback, 9798868507939; $9.99, e-book, 9798868507946).
Henderson's book is a refreshing compilation of anecdotal stories mixed with personal experiences of adversity and triumph. Her refreshing approach not only shares what happened, but how, through the leading of the Holy Spirit, success was formed even in the most dire, hopeless situations. Henderson also offers readers appreciated humor through stories that were purposely written to present a lighter side of persevering through life's challenges.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Henderson said, "I have written and shared stories at Bible Studies and ladies' gatherings for a number of years. I have been asked to please write more stories as they are funny and encouraging."
Karen M. Henderson was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and Fairmont State University with a degree in communication and French. She and her husband, Justin "Buzz" Henderson, co-owned and operated an oil and gas company out of Doddridge County, West Virginia. She was a licensed pilot and flew with her husband. Henderson enjoys attending church, riding bicycles, hiking and dogs.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Out On a Limb is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
