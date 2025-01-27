Author Shares Powerful Stories of Encouragement and Adversity Mixed With a Delightful Twist of Refreshing Humor

"I have written and shared stories at Bible Studies and ladies' gatherings for a number of years. I have been asked to please write more stories as they are funny and encouraging." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Henderson said, "I have written and shared stories at Bible Studies and ladies' gatherings for a number of years. I have been asked to please write more stories as they are funny and encouraging."

Karen M. Henderson was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and Fairmont State University with a degree in communication and French. She and her husband, Justin "Buzz" Henderson, co-owned and operated an oil and gas company out of Doddridge County, West Virginia. She was a licensed pilot and flew with her husband. Henderson enjoys attending church, riding bicycles, hiking and dogs.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Out On a Limb is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

