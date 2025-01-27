Author Shares Relatable "Mini" Stories Exploring the Question: Will The Creator Really Be Interested in Me and My Life?

"Honestly, what inspired me to write was a fight I got into with an acquaintance. I felt disrespected and dishonored. I wanted to defend myself and set the record straight. Instead, I quieted myself and asked God what I should say here." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dennis said, "Honestly, what inspired me to write was a fight I got into with an acquaintance. I felt disrespected and dishonored. I wanted to defend myself and set the record straight. Instead, I quieted myself and asked God what I should say here. That story, 'What Would You Have Me Say, Father?' changed my life and my personal perspective on how God is into justice, not just what is fair."

J. D. Dennis is a wife, a mother, a grandmother (Noni), a sister, an aunt, a friend and a "follower of Christ." She hails from the deep south, but now lives in Southern California. Dennis and her husband are foodies and love seeking out positive dining experiences. She is a Psychology student again, fascinated by how the human mind works. In addition to writing and spending time with family and friends, she enjoys cooking, weightlifting, strength training, walking her giant Goldendoodle dog, and almost all types of music. "ChillHop" is her favorite as it seems to best describe her emotional vibe outside of praise and worship music.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Stories from The Heart Vol.1 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

J. D. Dennis, Salem Author Services, (619) 840-8710, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press