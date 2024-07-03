Author Shares Riveting First-Hand Experience With Veteran Husband's PTSD

Xulon Press presents a transparent real look at the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from the viewpoint of a Vietnam Veteran's Wife.
RANDALLSTOWN, Md., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mary Crowner shares her story to help anyone suffering from PTSD and for the family and friends that support them in The Overwhelming Pain of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A True Military Widow Story ($20.49, paperback, 9781662899966; $8.99, e-book, 9781662899973).
Mary Crowner married a Vietnam Veteran who was diagnosed with 100% Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD.) Upon his returning home in 1971, her turmoil and repercussions taking the brunt of his PTSD began. She is telling her relatable story now as a way to help others, whether active military, retired veterans or family/friend support systems. With the unspeakable physical and mental abuse Crowner faced from her husband, she knew that she needed to devise a plan, one that would give her a way out. The author's goal of this book is to reach anyone dealing with PTSD or currently in a relationship with someone who suffers from PTSD, as encouragement to know there is help and that they are not alone.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Crowner said, "My inspiration to write this book is to help spouses, families, especially those who served and continue to serve and to assure them that you can make it, you can get the help you need and that you, are not alone. My pain and my suffering were to help someone else. To experience life and its difficulties, can be very hard on many, but with God's strength, you can make it. The post-traumatic stress you may have or someone in your family has, will not cause you to give up. But live and take one day at a time. I intend to go on tour and visit as many Army bases as I can. I am 70 years old, and my life experience is all about helping someone else."
Mary Crowner is the mother of three daughters and one son. She has written more than 150 poems including songs and theatre plays. Her role as an author will continue with an upcoming children's book as well as an impressively written fictional story. In addition to writing, Crowner loves to travel, cook and crochet.
She is also currently performing a stage play titled, My Choice to Change, a play that was created for the generation of today.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Overwhelming Pain of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A True Military Widow Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
