Author Shares Riveting First-Hand Experience With Veteran Husband's PTSD

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Crowner said, "My inspiration to write this book is to help spouses, families, especially those who served and continue to serve and to assure them that you can make it, you can get the help you need and that you, are not alone. My pain and my suffering were to help someone else. To experience life and its difficulties, can be very hard on many, but with God's strength, you can make it. The post-traumatic stress you may have or someone in your family has, will not cause you to give up. But live and take one day at a time. I intend to go on tour and visit as many Army bases as I can. I am 70 years old, and my life experience is all about helping someone else."

Mary Crowner is the mother of three daughters and one son. She has written more than 150 poems including songs and theatre plays. Her role as an author will continue with an upcoming children's book as well as an impressively written fictional story. In addition to writing, Crowner loves to travel, cook and crochet.

She is also currently performing a stage play titled, My Choice to Change, a play that was created for the generation of today.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Overwhelming Pain of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A True Military Widow Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

