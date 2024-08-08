Author Shares Seven Must-Know Principles For Spiritual Growth Based on Key Scripture References

My own desire for a closer walk with God and how to overcome the things that prevented me from walking in the power of Christ. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sparks said, "My own desire for a closer walk with God and how to overcome the things that prevented me from walking in the power of Christ."

JD Sparks was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo, New York. Having come to know the Lord in 1982, he became a Sunday School teacher, Young Adult Baptist Training Union leader and was licensed to preach the gospel under the auspices of the Great Lakes Baptist Association in 1983. Sparks was ordained in 1986 and served as interim minister at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Buffalo following the death of the Pastor. In 1987, he was appointed Assistant Pastor of the Free Spirit Baptist Church where he served until founding the Word of Life Christian Fellowship in 1989. After moving to the Atlanta area, he served as Associate Pastor at First Iconium Baptist Church from 2008 to 2018. Sparks attended the Urban Ministries Program at Colgate Rochester School of Divinity in Rochester, New York and holds a Certificate in Theology from the Interdenominational Theology Center in Atlanta. He currently serves as Pastor of the Shekinah Community Church in Ellenwood, Georgia. His primary interest is studying and sharing the truth of God's work. Sparks is currently learning to play tenor saxophone as a hobby.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. SEVEN SIMPLE KEYS TO UNLEASHING THE POWER OF CHRIST IN YOUR LIFE is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

