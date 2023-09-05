Author Shares the Apocalyptic Potential of Religious and Secular Extremism

Inspired by true events, "O Jerusalem" explores the dangers of zealots and media manipulation

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like many Americans, the September 11th tragedy left a permanent imprint on author R.P. Hanna. He began considering the large-scale impacts of religious extremism and violence. In his new psychological thriller, "O Jerusalem," he brings readers into a dangerous world where followers of the far edges of belief create terror across the globe.

The story takes place shortly after the 9/11 bombings, while Christians, Jews, Muslims, atheists and anarchists all lash out, risking destroying themselves and each other. Anarchists use sophisticated technology and funding from an unknown billionaire benefactor to hack into television feeds across the globe, spreading fake news of a global catastrophe.

"The concept of 'fake news' was something I utilized when I began writing this book almost 20 years ago," Hanna said. "This was way before it became a sensational term used by mainstream media. When utilized by those with malicious intent, it can be an exceptionally harmful and disruptive tactic."

While "O Jerusalem" may be a work of fiction, it is inspired by real world violence perpetrated by extremists from various religions. As a scholar and traveler, Hanna has had the opportunity to study and live among many of the cultures featured in the book and understands that any person from any walk of life can become capable of acts of cruelty when pushed to the edge.

"I believe that to properly understand the motivations of these extremists, you also need to have an understanding of the religious texts they follow," Hanna said. "So, to help readers better understand the characters' motivations, they can find direct references to religious texts in the story, such as excerpts from the book of Revelations, or references to the Islamic 'Night Journey'."

Hanna tackles powerful, complex subjects in "O Jerusalem," and implores readers to look beyond the sensationalism of propaganda and fake news; that extremism of any sort, religious or secular, is a danger to the world.

About the author

R.P. Hanna is the pen name of a long retired American university professor who has lived outside the U.S. for the last 30 years. He is the author of scholarly reference works. He taught literature in the U.S. for 20 years, then lived and worked for several years in the Middle East, while administering university programs.

