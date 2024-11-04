Author Shares the Tools to Change Life's Misfortunes into Blessings and Finish Life with a Win

"The book was inspired after the author's youngest son repeatedly received questions about why bad things happened to good people, and he wanted a better answer for them." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, it was said that "The book was inspired after the author's youngest son repeatedly received questions about why bad things happened to good people, and he wanted a better answer for them."

Hubbard and his wife found the answers that gave each a new lease on life with miraculous healing through prayer from the illnesses of Crohn's disease for Karen and fibromyalgia for him. Confronted one day in his thirties with a preference to die young instead of growing old with constant and increasing pain galvanized his quest for solutions that led him to the information held in this first book that he has written. Hubbard is gifted in translating concepts into workable programs. He is an experienced skills instructor helping students become successful with the subject at hand. His pastoral mentor said of this book describing Hubbard by saying, "You have a gift for translating deep doctrinal truth into an easy to understand and apply format."

Harry E. Hubbard holds a music education degree and a master's degree in educational administration. He has worked in band and choir programs, taught English and computer classes, served in technology management, desktop publishing, and various administrative roles including dean of students, fine arts coordinator, information coordinator and director of operations in Christian schools for more than forty years. Hubbard has served as a Baptist church deacon, Sunday school teacher and a church orchestra director. He and his wife have three grown sons, two of whom have served in the Army and Air Force branches of the military. In addition to Hubbard's love of cross-country travel, he also has a lifelong hobby of collecting information.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Why Bad Things Happen In Your Game of Life: Since You're in the Game, Play to Win! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

