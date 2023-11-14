Author Shares Young Woman's Inspiring Journey as she Moves Across the Globe in Search of New Beginnings

Hortense M. Jenkins releases her seventh book, "Bellinda Bell"

EAST ELMHURST, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharing a glimpse of life in mid-fifties for a young immigrant woman, author Hortense M. Jenkins has released her seventh book, "Bellinda Bell."

"Bellinda Bell" shares the story of 22-year-old Bellinda Simms, a strong-willed, temperamental, and fearless young woman who is accustomed to battling her way out of any situation. As she boards a banana boat with other migrants and begins a three-week journey from Jamaica to South Hampton, England, in search of a new beginning, Bellinda has no idea what awaits her. All she knows is that she wants to achieve her dreams.

"I want readers to understand that the life you are born into is not your fault," Jenkins explains. "It is what you do in the life that you are given that matters. Bellinda was not born into wealth or privilege, and her journey throughout her life is not always a bed of roses, but her faith in God is one of her greatest resources."

When she finally arrives in England, Bellinda makes a shocking discovery: she is pregnant with her Jamaican boyfriend's child. Determined to keep it a secret for as long as she can, Bellinda secures work on an estate with other immigrants and begins dating her cousin's friend. When she experiences complications and is sent to the hospital, she is tended to by a male nurse. After Bellinda eventually recovers and continues with her pregnancy, a chain of events unfurls that lead her down unexpected paths.

"It is important to understand the impact of our actions on others," Jenkins said. "Our words can stick with others for a long time. Often, we don't realize how much we hurt each other until years later, when it is too late. We all pay for these behaviors at some point, and they come back to haunt you. It is important to show compassion and kindness to others, no matter who they are or what they look like."

Jenkins plans to continue adding to her collection of family and God-focused stories in future books.

About the author

Hortense M. Jenkins hails from the Island of Jamaica in the West Indies. Raised in the Parish of Saint Ann, Jenkins faced numerous challenges in her formative years that prepared her for her adult years. She has a passion for healthcare and graduated from the College of Management-Education and Training in Kingston Jamaica. She is an established author with six previous books. To learn more, please visit https://www.hortensemjenkins.com/.

