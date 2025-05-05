Author Sheds Light on the Satanic Agenda and Its Impact on the Earthly Realm

"I was saved thru a very trying time in my life. God's love and redemption in my life started me on a journey." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Shoulton said, "I was saved thru a very trying time in my life. God's love and redemption in my life started me on a journey. I was in my last year of my residency program when I saved, baptized, filled with the Holy Spirit and began my medical career with the Holy Spirit as my guide. God lifted the veil of the satanic realm of darkness and opened my eyes to see the satanic influence playing out in the lives of people, governments and the calculated weave he snares men with his lies. My medical background allows me to see God's revelation from a different perspective."

Yardly PJ Shoulton MD is board certified in the field of Internal Medicine and has been actively practicing medicine for 38+ years in Queens, New York. Her amazing medical career has included patients from various backgrounds and lifestyles. Dr. Shoulton continues to open her own eyes to the hidden works of darkness and views Satan for who he is and the darkness that battles the Light, Jesus Christ himself. She shares her perspective to help others understand that souls of mankind won thru redemption is the fight. Dr. Shoulton loves people, interacting with their lives and doing mission work as the Lord directs her to do. In addition to worshipping, she enjoys bowling and spending time with family. Joshua, her special needs son, continually teaches her to come to the Lord as a little child.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Exposing the HIDDEN Satanic Agenda: LIAR LIAR! Hell Fire is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

