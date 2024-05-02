Author Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak releases 'Who's Caring For You?

New book raises awareness on the extensive knowledge nurses require to deliver quality patient care

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over four decades of nursing experience under her belt, Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak has witnessed firsthand the dedication of her colleagues in patient care. Yet, she observed a common misunderstanding: many are unaware of the extensive knowledge nurses require to deliver quality patient care. Determined to shed light on the depth of nursing expertise, she embarked on a mission to raise awareness.

In her book, "Who's Caring For You?" (published by Archway Publishing) , Ratajczak delves into various aspects of nursing, addressing queries such as selecting the right nursing education program, navigating the challenges of intensive care units, recognizing the signs of compassion fatigue, and understanding critical illness. Additionally, she explores emerging technologies, essential daily routines, cases of infant abuse, and the formidable stressors faced by caregivers.

Employing storytelling as her tool, Ratajczak offers readers a glimpse into the intimate nurse-patient interactions, allowing them to grasp the essence of nursing and the multifaceted roles nurses undertake. She aims not only to resonate with fellow nurses through her narratives but also to enlighten aspiring nurses about the journey they are embarking upon.

When prompted about the key takeaway from her book, Ratajczak emphasizes the inherent joys amidst the challenges in every nursing specialty, emphasizing that at its core, nursing is about providing compassionate care to those in need. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829508-whos-caring-for-you

"Who's Caring For You?"

By Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak

About the Author

Sherry Shaffer Ratajczak has been a nurse for over 40 years. She was a diploma-educated nurse in an intensive care unit, served in critical care settings for many years, and was a nurse manager of a neurosurgical ICU and a renal transplant unit. She completed a baccalaureate degree in nursing then a master's degree in nursing management. She has worked in teaching, publishing, and has also worked as a primary care pediatric nurse practitioner.

