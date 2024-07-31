Author Stephen D. Jones releases his first children's storybook 'Jesus and the Howling Monster!'

New book teaches young readers about empathy and compassion

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen D. Jones returns to the publishing scene with "Jesus and the Howling Monster!" (published by Trafford Publishing), a beautifully illustrated storybook that brings to life a powerful tale of compassion and acceptance.

This children's storybook tells the story of Jesus' encounter with a man named Legion, a man with scary monster-like qualities, chained to a rock and tormented by many confusing voices. Through his meeting with Jesus, Legion is healed and transformed, enabling him to rejoin society and live a flourishing life.

"All of us live in diverse situations of one kind or another, and children encounter this diversity in their neighborhoods and classrooms," the author states. "How do children relate to those who are different from them? Do they relate out of fear and avoidance, or do they relate out of love and friendship? This is a key learning for young children."

"Jesus and the Howling Monster!" illustrates the importance of compassion toward each other, despite the differences. The book will also appeal to teachers and parents who want to teach their children to vocalize their fears and overcome them. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858617-jesus-and-the-howling-monster.

"Jesus and the Howling Monster!"

By Stephen D. Jones

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781698716527

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781698716534

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Stephen D. Jones has been an American Baptist pastor for 52 years, currently serving as co-pastor of The Beloved Community of First Baptist Church of Kansas City, MO. He is the author of nine books, but this is his first children's picture book. Bob Price Holloway is the "artist-in-residence" of the same church and a noted and award-winning artist based in Kansas City but with a much larger audience. This is Bob's first children's storybook.

