Author Theresa Porter announces the release of 'Guided'

CHATHAM-KENT, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theresa Porter announces her entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Guided: Life long self awareness techniques to raise your vibration and bring you more joy" (published by Balboa Press). This book was created to assist anyone seeking more joy, looking to raise their vibration, or in need of guidance.

Here, Porter helps readers with working through and letting go of what holds them back so that what lights them can push them forward. The tasks and suggestions are easy to implement into their daily life yet wield a profound positive impact. The step-by-step guidance is provided in the most beneficial order so that they can experience lifelong benefits.

"So many people are stuck in a wheel of repetition and not knowing what to do or where to begin. It is so easy to stuck in the negative. Let us do what we can to make sure we are not holding traumas, disappointments, fury, and emotional flurries any longer. This process is going to be what you make of it. We all have choices to make regarding what kind of life we are going to live. Ask yourself, are you going to allow negativity to rule, or will you make this into everything it could be and more? Because you are the author of your own story and need to decide how you want to write it," Porter says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Porter answered, "I want them to let go of the things that are holding them back. I want them to find and embrace the things that truly make them happy. I want them to feel amazing about themselves and who they are." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851458-guided

"Guided: Life long self awareness techniques to raise your vibration and bring you more joy"

By Theresa Porter

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 190 pages | ISBN 9798765241592

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 190 pages | ISBN 9798765241578

E-Book | 190 pages | ISBN 9798765241585

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Theresa Porter has always had abilities and a drive to help those around her. By combining these, she has intentionally created her own business, highlighting her variety of skills and desire to reach and help as many people as possible. This book has allowed her to fulfill this desire further, and she thanks her guides for the channeled information that allowed this to come into creation.

