Author Urges America to Turn Back to God Before It's Too Late

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author George L. Haines, PhD, JD provides readers with much-needed direction in Rise Again America!($16.49, paperback, 9781662899591; $7.99, e-book, 9781662899607).
Dr. Haines puts out the critical call that America needs spiritual intervention, and it must happen fast. He reminds readers how in the past, God helped America be victorious over crisis after crisis. However, being considered a primary world power in the 1960's, His followers turned away from him, forfeiting an opportunity to win the world for Him. Haines likens America's situation today to the story of King Solomon. When God presented King Solomon with greater riches and wisdom than other kings, Solomon followed the gods of his wives and turned away from the true God. After receiving two warnings from God, Solomon lost it all. Haines book provides hope to readers that followers of God can reverse the effects – America needs to turn back to Him before it is too late.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Haines said, "My first inclination was an assignment given to me from God. Then I looked around at the world and saw a need for healing, reconciliation and hope. I also saw this as a challenge to men to become men of valor and servant leader warriors for Christ."
Dr. Haines was born and raised on the east coast, the oldest son of eight children. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University, a PhD from New York University, two post doctorates from UCLA and a JD doctor of Juris Prudence from Western State University College of Law. Dr. Haines also holds a bachelor's degree and ThM from Princeton Theological Seminary. For ten years, he served as pastor and senior pastor for four churches. Dr. Haines founded the Department of Religious Studies and was Assistant Professor at Cal State University Long Beach. He is a residential and commercial real estate broker, a real property investor and professor of real property law. He has helped found Influence Church in Anaheim Hills and serves on the board. Dr. Haines leads men to become spiritual servant leaders at home, at work and in their communities. He is President of Worldwide Financial Consultants Inc. and President of Hill of Hope. HillofHope.me is an incubator for smaller non-profit ministries who want to grow. Dr. Haines enjoys reading, writing, meditating, traveling, and speaking and sharing the Good News of Christ everywhere he goes.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Rise Again America! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
