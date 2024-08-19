Author Urges America to Turn Back to God Before It's Too Late

My first inclination was an assignment given to me from God. Then I looked around at the world and saw a need for healing, reconciliation and hope. I also saw this as a challenge to men to become men of valor and servant leader warriors for Christ. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Haines said, "My first inclination was an assignment given to me from God. Then I looked around at the world and saw a need for healing, reconciliation and hope. I also saw this as a challenge to men to become men of valor and servant leader warriors for Christ."

Dr. Haines was born and raised on the east coast, the oldest son of eight children. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University, a PhD from New York University, two post doctorates from UCLA and a JD doctor of Juris Prudence from Western State University College of Law. Dr. Haines also holds a bachelor's degree and ThM from Princeton Theological Seminary. For ten years, he served as pastor and senior pastor for four churches. Dr. Haines founded the Department of Religious Studies and was Assistant Professor at Cal State University Long Beach. He is a residential and commercial real estate broker, a real property investor and professor of real property law. He has helped found Influence Church in Anaheim Hills and serves on the board. Dr. Haines leads men to become spiritual servant leaders at home, at work and in their communities. He is President of Worldwide Financial Consultants Inc. and President of Hill of Hope. HillofHope.me is an incubator for smaller non-profit ministries who want to grow. Dr. Haines enjoys reading, writing, meditating, traveling, and speaking and sharing the Good News of Christ everywhere he goes.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Rise Again America! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

