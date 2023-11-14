Author Uses His Own Family History to Portray How Race, Politics, Religion and Economics Set the Cultural Direction of a Society

Sterling breaks the book up into segments that illuminate particular themes or share family insights, while he hopes to encourage readers to question the previously unquestioned topics, regarding the influence of politics and religion. Post this

"I want to show how thoughts of the population are molded by those who control the means of communication," said Sterling, "and how we can avoid their traps."

"Escaping the Delusions of Culture" shares how historical and present-day issues affected the Black community. Anderson notes that these issues do not often stay within the African American community but spread out across America. He adds that many important decisions are ultimately made by the political class, and the attitudes of those holding office affect how resources are allocated. Those with the least political and financial clout are most likely to be adversely affected.

"The various topics in this book will no doubt challenge the reader," said Anderson, "but my main goal is to inform and hopefully inspire an appetite to question and examine personal assumptions, ideas and beliefs that may have been accepted without question."

"Escaping the Delusions of Culture: A Cultural, Familial, and African American Reality"

By Sterling T. Anderson

ISBN: 9781532086168 (softcover); 9781532086151 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse,Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sterling T Anderson grew up in Boston. He received a BA from University of Massachusetts, Boston, and a Master's in Education from Cambridge University in Cabridge, Mass. He presently resides in North Carolina with his wife of 37 years. To learn more, please visit http://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/770482-escaping-the-delusions-of-culture.

