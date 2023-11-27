Author Utilizes Descriptive Setting of Sea and Sky to Inspire Relaxation and Growth in Readers

New book's conversational tone and cruise ship setting intend to set readers at ease and stimulate deep thought

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embracing the power of self-reflection, and the importance of personal insight, author G.E.B.S. GEBShelton wants to bring readers on a journey of personal discovery. In his new book "Platyoceandanthes Amabilisum (Streams of Consciousness in a Sea of Being): Or in a Constant State of Flux, and Yet Unmoving," he utilizes metaphors and similes designed to inspire introspection.

A repeated theme places readers on a cruise ship, staring out to where the sea meets the sky. Through the use of streams of consciousness, GEBShelton encourages creative visualization that allows readers to imagine their capabilities or to see their possibilities before making changes in their lives. Stressing the importance of remaining child-like when appropriate, allowing whimsey and daydreaming to stay an active exercise in readers lives, he reinforces the importance of seeing things like a visual artist, but with word usage.

"You will notice that my writing is very conversational," GEBShelton said. "I intentionally use commas to draw emphasis to specific points. When you read my book, it will feel like I am sitting next to you, having a conversation with you like we are old friends."

Another repeated theme is that of defining or characterizing entities in ways to establish order and place expectations so that readers conform or behave in ways others would expect them to. The author encourages readers to challenge such defining and characterizations to develop a stronger sense of self.

"By allowing ourselves to look outside of ourselves, we try to find meaning in our lives," GEBShelton said. "Streams of consciousness tell us a story. They provide a framework for our canvas, for our brains to create—to paint in our minds and see from what we are reading. Thoughts emit pigments; feelings emit hues. It's a dreamer's fate to journey through streams. We give and we get in life, and in a perfect balance, the giving and the getting are as equals, but only when we 'sea'!"

About the author

Acknowledging that he is one generation down from the plow, Dr. Shelton shares that to know where we can go, we must maintain a connection to our beginnings. The author was born in Illinois and has lived in Colorado, Florida and now New York City. With his clinical doctorate, he feels honored and rewarded to assist with promoting connections to all people. To learn more, please visit Facebook, Instagram or http://www.GEBShelton.com.

