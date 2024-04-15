Author Utilizes the Bible to Explain How Humanity Has Arrived At Its Present State and What Lies Ahead In the Future

"The Bible is an encrypted message from God to us," said Byrne. "Even if the writers did not fully understand what they were conveying, God's plan becomes clear in this book." Post this

"The Bible is an encrypted message from God to us," said Byrne. "Even if the writers did not fully understand what they were conveying, God's plan becomes clear in this book."

Byrne asserts that because of God's never-ending concern for humanity, he inspired a select number of men to document various histories of the Israelites in the Old Testament. God intervened in such a way that when they were recorded, they would paint a mosaic of His intentions toward humanity.

"Every claim that is made in this book is fully supported by the Bible and can be completely verified," said Byrne. "Those same scriptures document parables that were spoken by Jesus. One such parable speaks of a candle not being lit to be placed under a basket and another describes how a useless servant squandered his one talent and buried it in the ground. These parables speak to those who have been entrusted with the truth of the gospel and of a responsibility to publish the truth."

"A Compendium to the Bible: A Theological Study"

By Michael J. Byrne

ISBN: 9798385005383 (softcover); 9798385005390 (hardcover); 9798385005406 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Michael J. Byrne has spent his life in Canada and been employed in various trades throughout his lifetime, but he always ended his day with Bible study. He is now retired. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849978-a-compendium-to-the-bible.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Michael J. Byrne