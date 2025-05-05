Author Wants Believers to Enjoy the Simplest, Most Effective and Powerful Privilege of Prayers

Xulon Press presents a special devotional — a daily journey of God's unfailing words — to encourage believers of all denominations to pray in all situations.
SUGARLAND, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Foluke Udeh offers Christians a refreshing devotional that encourages a more effective way to pray in Ask God Before Google: Assurance of Answered Prayer($12.49, paperback, 9798868512087; $5.99, e-book, 9798868512094).
Udeh has been enjoying the gift of prayers since she got turned on to the Lord more than eight years ago. She acknowledges that too often, believers struggle with prayers because they have been perceived as complicated and surrounded by so many myths. Udeh's passion is to help believers enjoy the simplest, most effective and powerful privilege of prayers. She wants all to understand that the assurance of answered prayers is backed up by God's unfailing word and this book takes the reader on a daily journey with these words. Udeh aims to remind all readers as "Believers" to make prayer a number one strategy instead of a last resort. Her devotional will encourage all to meditate daily on the scriptures, learn to pray at all times, on all occasions, for every situation and not give up until one sees the result of God's promises as written in Matthew 7: 7-11.
When asked what inspired that author to write this book, Udeh said, "I found out too many myths and complications surrounding prayers, a lot of Believers don't know how to pray effectively or increase the effectiveness of their prayers and they are living a defeated life. This is not the heart of God, otherwise He would not teach His disciples how to pray and would not instruct them to pray at all times and not give up and lose heart (Luke 18:1). Once I started understanding the spiritual laws that govern prayers, I discovered a better way to pray. It is the prayer of faith not just prayer that produces wonderful results. It is simple and it works! Prayer should be a Believer's number one strategy not last resort. The Bible says how will they hear without a messenger? I ran till I could run no more as the Lord led me to write this daily devotional."
Foluke Udeh is a believer, author and member of Lakewood Church and Divine Benevolence Medical Missions (DBMM) in Houston, Texas. She is passionate about prayers and sharing the true character of God as a good Father. She enjoys seeing the miracles of answered prayers and missions. Udeh served in telephone prayer ministry, currently a prayer partner at Lakewood Church and serves her community through DBMM outreaches. Udeh is a wife, mother and Physical Therapist. She has been married to her sweetheart, Nduka, for almost 20 years, and they have two wonderful boys, Chuzam and Nonso. Keeping it simple is the mantra of her life. Udeh is also the author of Why Does God Not Answer Prayers: If He answered the prayer of Cain, a murderer, He delights in your prayer. Her hobbies are reading, cooking and bargain-hunting.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Ask God Before Google: Assurance of Answered Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
