Author Wants Believers to Enjoy the Simplest, Most Effective and Powerful Privilege of Prayers

When asked what inspired that author to write this book, Udeh said, "I found out too many myths and complications surrounding prayers, a lot of Believers don't know how to pray effectively or increase the effectiveness of their prayers and they are living a defeated life. This is not the heart of God, otherwise He would not teach His disciples how to pray and would not instruct them to pray at all times and not give up and lose heart (Luke 18:1). Once I started understanding the spiritual laws that govern prayers, I discovered a better way to pray. It is the prayer of faith not just prayer that produces wonderful results. It is simple and it works! Prayer should be a Believer's number one strategy not last resort. The Bible says how will they hear without a messenger? I ran till I could run no more as the Lord led me to write this daily devotional."

Foluke Udeh is a believer, author and member of Lakewood Church and Divine Benevolence Medical Missions (DBMM) in Houston, Texas. She is passionate about prayers and sharing the true character of God as a good Father. She enjoys seeing the miracles of answered prayers and missions. Udeh served in telephone prayer ministry, currently a prayer partner at Lakewood Church and serves her community through DBMM outreaches. Udeh is a wife, mother and Physical Therapist. She has been married to her sweetheart, Nduka, for almost 20 years, and they have two wonderful boys, Chuzam and Nonso. Keeping it simple is the mantra of her life. Udeh is also the author of Why Does God Not Answer Prayers: If He answered the prayer of Cain, a murderer, He delights in your prayer. Her hobbies are reading, cooking and bargain-hunting.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Ask God Before Google: Assurance of Answered Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

