Petra Davidson Offers Insight on Immutable Data Architectures that Emphasize Rapid Recovery and Data Integrity Amid Today's Complex, Hyper-Connected Tech Landscape
DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the recent CrowdStrike incident that caused the largest IT outage in history, cyber-resiliency authority Petra Davidson is available for commentary on the importance of data protection and rapid recovery in our interconnected IT landscape. The author of a detailed analysis – "When Technology Falters – Lessons from CrowdStrike and Beyond" – offers an easy-to-understand breakdown of the incident and the role of immutable data architectures in ensuring data integrity.
Davidson's analysis is insightful as to the implications of such events on IT systems worldwide. Her knowledge in unstructured data management across hybrid cloud environments, global file data delivery, and immutable file data security is a valuable resource for reporters covering the incident. She believes there is an urgent need among technologists for a "resiliency mindset" that goes beyond the status quo.
- Who: Petra Davidson is a cyber-resiliency authority with knowledge of global file systems, real-time global data delivery, and immutable file data security. She holds a leadership role at the well-known hybrid cloud storage and file services platform provider Panzura.
- What: Davidson's analysis of the CrowdStrike incident – "When Technology Falters – Lessons from CrowdStrike and Beyond" – discusses approaches that balance innovation with cyber-resilience safeguards.
- How: Davidson is available to reporters looking for concise commentary that is more than a recitation of what happened and what went wrong. She calls on technologists to quickly adopt a resiliency mindset.
