Authoritative Analysis and Commentary Available on CrowdStrike Incident, Urgent Need for "Resiliency Mindset" Among Technologists

Petra Davidson Offers Insight on Immutable Data Architectures that Emphasize Rapid Recovery and Data Integrity Amid Today's Complex, Hyper-Connected Tech Landscape

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the recent CrowdStrike incident that caused the largest IT outage in history, cyber-resiliency authority Petra Davidson is available for commentary on the importance of data protection and rapid recovery in our interconnected IT landscape. The author of a detailed analysis – "When Technology Falters – Lessons from CrowdStrike and Beyond" – offers an easy-to-understand breakdown of the incident and the role of immutable data architectures in ensuring data integrity.