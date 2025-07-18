Authority Brands Surpasses Franchise Growth Expectations in First Half of 2025

New franchise owners represent 156 awarded territories across 29 states, underscoring strong demand for home services franchises ownership. Authority Brands' growth trajectory positions it to finish the year with record-breaking momentum.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today that it welcomed 120 new franchise owners and awarded 156 territories in the first half of 2025, matching the company's full-year total for 2022 in just six months. In Q2 alone, Authority Brands welcomed 63 new franchise owners, breaking its previous quarterly record, and continuing the streak of 5 consecutive months of 20+ net new deals.

"This kind of growth speaks volumes, not just about our brands, but about the confidence consumers and entrepreneurs have in the home services industry," said Jordan Wilson, Chief Development Officer of Authority Brands. "We're proud to support franchise owners in building resilient, community-focused businesses with long-term potential."

2025 highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

Homewatch CareGivers welcomed 18 new franchise owners in response to a surge in demand for in-home care, leading all Authority Brands' growth.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning added 12 new franchise owners and 15 territories.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing saw steady growth with the addition of 10 new franchise owners and 13 territories.

Mister Sparky Electric expanded its presence with the addition of 12 new franchise owners and 21 territories.

DoodyCalls experienced impressive growth, awarding 16 new territories to entrepreneurs in the pet waste services industry.

Woofie's has attracted 9 new franchise owners and added 10 territories to the pet care industry while celebrating a new nationwide collaboration with the American Kennel Club (AKC) to provide standardized grooming safety training and certifications to its franchise teams through the AKC S.A.F.E. (Safety, Assurance, Fundamentals, Education) Grooming Program.

DRYmedic Restoration Services further solidified its position in the restoration industry with the addition of 7 new franchise owners and 8 territories.

The Cleaning Authority continued its national growth with the addition of 9 new franchise owners, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier residential cleaning services across the country.

Lawn Squad further positioned itself in the franchised lawn care industry by welcoming 9 new franchise owners and 10 new territories, including the company's first location in Utah, which marked the brand's first expansion into the Western U.S.

America's Swimming Pool Company (ASP) welcomed 7 new franchise owners across 16 territories as demand for recurring revenue opportunities continues.

Screenmobile expanded its mobile screen installation services with 4 new franchise owners spanning 7 territories.

In addition to its strong franchise development performance, Authority Brands continues to invest in the long-term success of its franchisees through strategic innovation and operational improvements. From enhanced technology platforms to brand evolution initiatives and customer experience enhancements, the company is focused on building smarter systems and stronger support across its portfolio. Key developments include:

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky Electric, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchisees are transitioning to ServiceTitan and leveraging the leading home services software platform's ability to streamline operations and enhance performance. Each brand also launched new local websites to improve booking experiences and drive customer conversions.

Mosquito Squad launched Mosquito Squad Plus earlier this year, an evolved brand platform featuring expanded pest control services and new treatment packages designed to increase recurring revenue opportunities and give franchise owners more ways to meet the diverse needs of their local markets.

DoodyCalls, celebrating 25 years in business, introduced its new DoodyFresh treatment and expanded into pet waste station rentals, unlocking new revenue streams and enabling franchise owners to better serve both residential and commercial customers with comprehensive pet waste solutions.

Homewatch CareGivers earned the prestigious 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification, a recognition awarded to brands that consistently deliver exceptional service and support to both clients and franchisees, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in the in-home care space.

Woofie's expanded its pet care offerings through a new partnership with Pet Vet Connection, giving customers on-demand access to veterinary telehealth services and empowering franchise owners to deliver more comprehensive, convenient care for pets and their families.

All Authority Brands franchise brands were honored in FranServe's 2025 FRAN-TASTIC Brands list, recognizing their commitment to innovation, franchisee support, and excellence across the home services industry.

As Authority Brands enters the second half of 2025, the company remains committed to accelerating strategic growth, evolving its market-leading brands, and delivering world-class support that empowers franchise owners to thrive today and well into the future.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

