Authorized Vac & Sew, a BERNINA Dealer, to Host Creative Getaway 2.0 Three-Day Sewing and Embroidery Event in Fresno

Industry educators and hands-on projects highlight the return of the popular creative event

FRESNO, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authorized Vac & Sew will host Creative Getaway 2.0, a three-day sewing and embroidery experience designed to inspire makers of all skill levels, from March 26–28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its showroom located at 5233 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, California.

The reimagined event builds on the success of the retailer's original Creative Getaway, introducing new projects, expert educators, and hands-on learning opportunities centered around the latest innovations from BERNINA. Participants will gain hands-on experience with several of the brand's advanced sewing, embroidery, and serging technologies.

Machines featured in the event include:

BERNINA 990

BERNINA L 890

BERNINA 570 Quilters Edition

BERNINA E 16 PRO

BERNINA V9 embroidery software

Creative Getaway 2.0 will feature a lineup of respected industry educators, including Gail Patrice Yellen, known for her expertise in serging techniques, garment finishing, and innovative embellishment methods. Additional guest educators include Shelly Fitzgerald, Pamela Alexander, Debbi Lashbrook, and Sandra Swick, each leading specialized sessions designed to introduce new techniques and creative approaches.

Over the course of three days, attendees will participate in guided projects and demonstrations designed to help them build skills, explore new techniques, and connect with fellow creatives in an encouraging learning environment.

"Creative Getaway has always been about bringing people together through creativity," said Veronica Hitter, owner of Authorized Vac & Sew. "With Creative Getaway 2.0, we're excited to introduce new projects and educators that will inspire attendees to expand their skills and leave feeling confident in what they can create."

Tickets for the event are $325, with a limited-time Early Bird price of $249 available for early registrants. Space is limited.

Additional information and registration are available at Authorized Vac and Sew's website.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America