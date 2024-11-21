Author's Compelling Insight as the Original Drummer and Hall of Famer for a Widely Acclaimed Rock Band

"Giving life to my inside story of T.Rex and my time with the band, my personal testimony regarding my faith, and a legacy for my children and family." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Legend said, "Giving life to my inside story of T.Rex and my time with the band, my personal testimony regarding my faith, and a legacy for my children and family."

Bill Legend, original drummer for the band. Marc Bolan & T.Rex, was born and raised in England, just east of London in the county of Essex. Upon leaving school at sixteen he became an enthusiastic young apprentice, studying commercial art and design in a central London art studio. He began coupling his artistic skills with a love and passion for rock, drumming in bands since the age of 15. In addition to being a proud father of seven children, Legend also enjoys soccer and church clubs.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Legend of T.Rex: From the Drummer's Perspective is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Bill Legend, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services