Author's Compelling Insight as the Original Drummer and Hall of Famer for a Widely Acclaimed Rock Band

Xulon Press presents the author's personal memoir to be enjoyed by anyone that loves music, rock and roll or fans of the Marc Bolan & T.Rex band.
SONORA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bill Legend treats readers to his personal insight, Christian faith and captivating legacy in The Legend of T.Rex: From the Drummer's Perspective ($26.49, paperback, 9798868503672; $9.99, e-book, 9798868503689).
Legend's early love affair with rock and roll music led him to unexpected fame in a highly honored, successful rock band. As he explains, this was quite an accomplishment for him as he was a somewhat shy and quiet Christian lad. In this book, Legend shares his legacy with readers, one that offers transparent insight into his role as the original drummer for the band, Marc Bolan & T.Rex. Follow his story recounting tales of recording sessions, concert tours and more during the band's meteoric rise to fame in the early seventies, and straight to their 2020 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in America. It's a refreshing revelation and testimony of his Christian faith, not typically depicted in the world of rock and roll.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Legend said, "Giving life to my inside story of T.Rex and my time with the band, my personal testimony regarding my faith, and a legacy for my children and family."
Bill Legend, original drummer for the band. Marc Bolan & T.Rex, was born and raised in England, just east of London in the county of Essex. Upon leaving school at sixteen he became an enthusiastic young apprentice, studying commercial art and design in a central London art studio. He began coupling his artistic skills with a love and passion for rock, drumming in bands since the age of 15. In addition to being a proud father of seven children, Legend also enjoys soccer and church clubs.
The Legend of T.Rex: From the Drummer's Perspective is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
