Author's Compelling Testimony Demonstrates That Jesus is the Light in This Dark World

"My gift of Salvation inspired me to write this book," said Barton. "After I was saved, I began taking notes. I would write down experiences in my life. I would write down scriptures that were applicable to those experiences. I would write down what those experiences and scriptures taught me about my relationship with God. It was amazing how each chapter came together. I needed to write this book and the poems to sort through my struggles. The Holy Spirit taught me through this process. We're not alone in this world. As Christians we are all united by the Holy Spirit. I know there are people out there struggling just like me. I wanted to publish this book to reach those people. Jesus told us to be the light in this dark world. I want to shine the light God gave me. We're all looking for hope. The Gospel of Christ is the hope that will last for eternity!"

Jason Barton grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although he attended church on a regular basis, as he got older, he didn't see the need to attend church. He was under the impression that being Catholic and completing all of his required sacraments, guaranteed him a place in heaven. Barton didn't realize his error until he met the Holy Spirit on the day of his salvation. He learned grace was a gift from God that day, and salvation was something he could never earn. He acknowledges that Jesus paid for his sin on the cross. It changed his perspective. Barton never planned to become an author or a poet, but Jesus led him to this new and uncomfortable place. He wants to share how God used his personal struggles to grow his faith and trust in Him. He hopes his testimony will be a light to others for the "Glory of God!" Barton is a lay person. He is the father of one son. He enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, frisbee golf, sporting clays and video games. He loves Sci-Fi and is a huge Warhammer 40K fan.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Housetop Revival: One Truth. One Spirit. One Way is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

