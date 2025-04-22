Author's Compelling True Story of Living a Double Life to Hide Homelessness and Addiction

Xulon Press presents the author's personal memoir of recovery from depression, addiction and obesity to provide encouragement to others facing similar trials.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Eric Hansen transparently shares his riveting true life story in To Our Son Eric...:Who Hung Tough ($15.49, paperback, 9798868513961; $23.99, hardcover, 9798868513978; $6.99, e-book, 9798868513985).
Hansen was raised in a strong spiritual community in the rural south. He worked hard in the retail industry in addition to coaching community football and basketball. Hansen was doing his best when suddenly his challenge with depression took a downward spiral as a result of his mother's suicide. Escalating his challenges was a major obesity problem along with compromised health issues resulting in pain medication dependence. Sadly, Hansen became homeless, stopped working except for coaching, and was forced to shoplift for food. He was living a double life, hiding his homelessness and addiction from the community where he coached. As if his situation could get any worse, his father's death then drove him over the edge. From that day forward his life hasn't been the same. Hansen recovered from everything. His relatable story explores how a seemingly normal life can change on an instant and continue to spiral based on circumstances out of one's control.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hansen said, "To just live again."
Eric Hansen grew up in the rural south during the 1970's and 1980's, in a Christian atmosphere. He was well respected as a manager in the retail industry and as a basketball and football coach in his community. After Hansen's mother's suicide in 2004, his life continued to get worse, reaching levels he never thought possible. However, he recovered, and now as an author, he is sharing his story to help others that are currently facing challenges. In addition to helping people, Hansen enjoys fishing, sports, acting and comedy.
