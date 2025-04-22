Author's Compelling True Story of Living a Double Life to Hide Homelessness and Addiction

"To just live again." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hansen said, "To just live again."

Eric Hansen grew up in the rural south during the 1970's and 1980's, in a Christian atmosphere. He was well respected as a manager in the retail industry and as a basketball and football coach in his community. After Hansen's mother's suicide in 2004, his life continued to get worse, reaching levels he never thought possible. However, he recovered, and now as an author, he is sharing his story to help others that are currently facing challenges. In addition to helping people, Hansen enjoys fishing, sports, acting and comedy.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. To Our Son Eric...:Who Hung Tough is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

