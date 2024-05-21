Authors Guide Hispanic Female Business Owners with Expert Advice in New Book; Soy Latinarrific: Pearls of Wisdom for Latina Entrepreneurs will have June 18 virtual launch

"Your journey is a symphony of tenacity and triumph, harmonizing the notes of empowerment and breaking stereotypes. As you stand tall amidst your achievements, you not only build businesses but also pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative, and inspiring entrepreneurial future." Post this

A virtual book launch will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday, June 18. To register for this free event, visit this link.

Mathis, a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of global managerial, marketing, operations, and sales experience and knowledge about multicultural markets, honors those female founders who created their career paths.

"Your journey is a symphony of tenacity and triumph, harmonizing the notes of empowerment and breaking stereotypes," Mathis wrote in the book. "As you stand tall amidst your achievements, you not only build businesses but also pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative, and inspiring entrepreneurial future."

The authors present 12 carefully crafted concepts to introduce readers to the Latinarrific state of mind. The practice combines mindset, wealth building, and health leading to personal and professional freedom. Concepts include achieving financial independence, understanding the true power of money, and seeking leadership roles to build skills, increase visibility, and reset their money blueprint.

With her personal story, Tanner discusses what it means to be "self-made." For her, it starts with financial empowerment and then shifting away from a path filled with challenges and worries to finding inner strengths and direction.

Tanner explained in the book that self-made women tap into their ingenuity, recognize a need, and build a business poised to capitalize on opportunities, invest and create wealth, and reap the rewards of the seeds they planted by sharing their stories to motivate and inspire others.

"It takes courage to start a business," she wrote. "It takes determination and resiliency to build the business. It takes financial knowledge and expertise to make it profitable."

For more information, visit latinarrific.com.

About Soy Latinarrific:

"Soy Latinarrific: Pearls of Wisdom for Latina Entrepreneurs" is a transformative guide that empowers Latina entrepreneurs with the essential tools to thrive in the contemporary business landscape. Through a series of 12 carefully crafted concepts, this book introduces readers to the Latinarrific state of mind--an innovative and creative approach to business. The authors guide readers through an introductory transformational experience, offering insights and strategies to adapt this mindset successfully. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting your journey, Soy Latinarrific provides a roadmap for adapting, creating, and succeeding, ultimately leading to a positive transformation in both personal and professional aspects of life. Embrace the Latinarrific mindset and unlock the keys to success in today's dynamic market. The book is available on Amazon.

About Latinarrific:

Latinarrific is a leading disruptive movement to make financial literacy and wellness popular and relevant for Latino Americans. This movement empowers the community with financial knowledge to build legacy businesses and lasting communities. The results lead to a rippling effect of prosperity and wellness across the country.

Our mission is to provide premier business development resources that empower Latinas in business and collaborate with corporate institutions to effectively scale and increase market share within the Latino community. We strive to accelerate growth and create a lasting legacy for companies and communities. For more information, visit latinarrific.com. ###

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Latinarrific