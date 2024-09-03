Authors Keep 100% of Sales: Curios Adds Self-Publishing for Ebooks and Audiobooks, Welcomes Willow Winters

Drop the middleman - It's your work, they're your fans. Post this

"At Curios, we believe in giving creators complete ownership of their work and customer interactions. It is their work, they should be able to monetize it," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios Inc. "By expanding our platform to include ebooks and audiobooks, we are opening up new avenues for authors to connect directly with their readers and retain full revenue from their sales. It's a win-win for authors and fans alike."

To mark the launch of this new vertical, Curios is thrilled to welcome bestselling romance novelist Willow Winters to the platform. Known for her engaging storytelling and dedicated fanbase, Willow Winters will debut her latest novel, The Beast & The Beauty, on Curios. In addition to her new release, all of Willow's past works will be available on the platform, free for the first week on Curios. Beyond the first week she will be selling her audiobooks for $1, which is around 90% discount to her readership, available due to the direct sales advantages.

With this expansion, Curios continues to revolutionize the digital content landscape, offering creators and authors a platform for true self-publishing. By providing tools that eliminate barriers and foster direct connections between creators and their audiences, Curios empowers a new generation of storytellers to thrive.

For more information, visit www.curios.com.

About Curios Inc.

Curios Inc. is a direct-to-fan self-publishing platform and marketplace for creators of digital content. Founded on the principles of true self-publishing, Curios allows creators to list their works for sale, retain 100% of the revenue, and directly engage with their fans. By offering a secure and user-friendly platform, Curios empowers creators and authors to take full control of their digital sales and distribution.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc