Authors Merja K. Sumiloff and Lisa Wallace release 'Safe Spaces'

New book offer readers a glimpse into one woman's transformative journey, where she utilized practical tools and self-awareness to transcend childhood trauma and discover her purpose

LAGUNA, Australia, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merja K. Sumiloff and Lisa Wallace make a noteworthy entrance into the world of publishing with the debut of "Safe Spaces: A Journey from a Frightened Little Horsegirl to a Global Empowerment Leader" (published by Balboa Press). This enlightening narrative and guide offer readers a glimpse into one woman's transformative journey, where she utilized practical tools and self-awareness to transcend childhood trauma and discover her purpose.

The book begins with Sumiloff recounting her early years, finding solace and security atop a horse named Donut. Through her candid storytelling, readers witness her evolution from a timid girl to a confident global citizen, entrepreneur, and author. Sumiloff shares invaluable insights on self-awareness and the transformative power of turning adversity into strength, guiding readers toward their own path of self-discovery.

Contained within the pages are thought-provoking questions designed to encourage fellow survivors to confront their past and recognize the potential within their scars. Sumiloff emphasizes the importance of personal accountability and boundaries in achieving healing and happiness. She empowers readers to reclaim their agency and shift from a mindset of victimhood to one of empowerment.

Sumiloff underscores the significance of safe spaces in nurturing growth and self-mastery, both internally and externally. She advocates for a collective effort to create a more compassionate and harmonious world by fostering genuine connections and cooperation. Through her words, readers are inspired to embark on their own journey of self-exploration and embrace their innate greatness.

In closing, Sumiloff urges readers to embark on a personal pilgrimage of self-discovery and reflection. She invites them to delve into the depths of their emotions and aspirations, fostering a deeper understanding of themselves and their place in the world. Ultimately, "Safe Spaces" serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, guiding readers toward a brighter and more fulfilling future. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/773503-safe-spaces

"Safe Spaces: A Journey from a Frightened Little Horsegirl to a Global Empowerment Leader"

By Merja K. Sumiloff, Lisa Wallace

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 260 pages | ISBN 9798765243268

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 260 pages | ISBN 9798765243275

E-Book | 260 pages | ISBN 9798765243251

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Merja K. Sumiloff, ITEC, SAHIMM, boasts a diverse array of talents and expertise. As an accomplished equestrian, MBTI® practitioner, and personality decoder, she possesses a unique ability to unravel the intricacies of human behavior. Renowned as a master mentor, Sumiloff is also celebrated for her authorship of numerous bestselling personal development courses. Furthermore, she stands as the visionary behind the innovative 4 People Within® personality decoding tool, offering invaluable insights into the complexities of personality dynamics.

