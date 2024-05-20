Authors Refreshing "Third Way" Deciphers the Biblical Interpretation/Debate About Same Gender Relationships

If we're going to attach such opprobrium and condemnation to same-gender attraction, we better be careful that we're doing our best to objectively read what the bible has to say about the matter. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wrinkle said, "If we're going to attach such opprobrium and condemnation to same-gender attraction, we better be careful that we're doing our best to objectively read what the bible has to say about the matter. I have a rather large biblical studies library, which includes a considerable sampling of books addressed to the subject and have read and considered most of them. I found any sense of ecumenism mostly lacking. Two opposing camps were formed, and they both seem to be talking past each other. Recognized or unrecognized predispositions and preconceived perspectives appeared to permeate so many of these explorations of the subject. A different approach was needed. Fifteen years ago, I began to examine the issue with great interest and now thought it was high time that I aggregate and integrate all of the materials I had amassed over the years and weave it all together in the form of a book."

Roland Wrinkle is an award-winning trial and appellate attorney, with 47 years of experience litigating consequential and ground-breaking cases. He and his law partner and have been together for the entire 47 years. Wrinkle has published countless articles in legal journals, has chaired and served as a panel member for numerous seminars, taught legal writing to lawyers, and has authored manuals and protocols for trial and appellate advocacy. Rigorous analysis, thorough research, and the development of new and fresh perspectives frequently resulted in significant changes in the law, all for the protection of consumers.

Twenty-five years ago, as a recently converted Christian, Wrinkle added bible scholar, writer, teacher and blogger to his resume. In addition to publishing articles for Patheos.com, Christian Century and other periodicals, he has authored hundreds of bible-related articles and essays for his local church. He is a popular and frequent bible teacher. Between his two vocations, he has authored tens of thousands of pages for public consumption. Wrinkle has been married for fifty years and has four adult children, three kids-in-law and eight grandchildren – all who live close by. He has enjoyed surfing regularly for more than 60 years and loves "real" country.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Third Way: How Reframing The Biblical Debates On "Same Gender Relationships" Unlocks The Scriptural Witness is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Roland Wrinkle, Salem Author Services, (818) 917-6654, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press