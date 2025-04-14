Author's Riveting Testimony is a Relatable Example of the Emotional Pain and Chaos That Oftentimes Accompanies Life

"I was inspired by the emotional pain and chaos that sometimes accompanies life, and with the Lord Jesus Christ I was shown exactly what to do about it." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gough, Jr. said, "I was inspired by the emotional pain and chaos that sometimes accompanies life, and with the Lord Jesus Christ I was shown exactly what to do about it. As a result, I have built my life on solid granite hard ground which is the foundation of Christ. I share these empirical experiences to show that with Christ all things are possible. However, while Christ saved me so many times in my life, it is my duty to share with anyone who will listen, that emotional pain and chaos and even the darkest places of one's life will be illuminated by the grace and love Christ provides for us and pass it on to others. Only through the Lord Jesus can these problems and 'Dark Places' be eliminated forever, and true joy and peace may be found."

Robert E. Gough, Jr. was a professional pilot with a 31-year career in aviation flying corporate business jets in Chattanooga, TN. Since retiring from aviation, he has enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Gough has spent a lifetime studying and working to find what sometimes seems to be non-existent answers to inescapable questions of life and his place in it. He explains that the harder he worked searching for these answers, the more questions he found. However, when he totally put 100% of his faith and trust in Christ, the answers suddenly flowed like water, and the path for a future not yet here became illuminated by God's own love. Gough currently resides in Knoxville, TN where he enjoys a variety of hobbies including writing, music and many outdoor activities.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Five Wounds: A Testimony to God's Glory is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Robert E. Gough, Jr., Salem Author Services, (423) 413-9299, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services