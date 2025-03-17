Author's Testimony Encourages Others to See God's Light in the Midst of Storms to Experience His Love, Peace and Freedom

"As God healed my heart and I started forgiving him and working through trauma in my childhood, the pictures that resembled hatred turned into abstract pictures with Bible verses." Post this

When asked what inspired the writing of this book, the author said, "I was going through a separation during my ex-husband's adultery. My Christian counselor recommended art therapy to heal from the trauma. As God healed my heart and I started forgiving him and working through trauma in my childhood, the pictures that resembled hatred turned into abstract pictures with Bible verses. At that point, I realized God gave me a new purpose as a Christian author. I started writing my testimony of how I came to know Jesus Christ as my Savior and describe God's miracles in my life in the midst of my storms."

This author is herself a "warrior for Christ" with the Bible being the foundation of her life. She has a youthful spirit and feels most connected with God through her art, watching sunsets on the beach, or going on evening walks listening to nature sounds or Christian music. The author is very passionate about teaching God's Word, equipping people to spread the gospel, as well as ministering to the homeless and people with special needs. She desires to share God's love with everyone. Having been diagnosed with high functioning autism, she empathizes with exclusion and communication difficulties. She wishes to inspire everyone that God loves them unconditionally just as they are and can use them mightily in His kingdom. The author is creative, appreciates Christian art and any abstract art. Her future goals include studying graphic design.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Bless The Lord: God's Light Through the Dark Storms of Life (A Warrior's Testimony: God Remains Sovereign) is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

