Authors to Host Book Signings at Miami Book Fair 2024 at Author Solutions Booth

Author Solutions will feature book signings by a selection of self-published authors promoting their latest works at the Miami Book Fair, one of the nation's premier literary events. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet these authors and the first 50 will get signed promotional copies. The signings will take place at the Author Solutions booths in Section B on November 23-24, 2024.

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featured Authors and Signing Schedule at Author Solutions Booth:

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Tom G. Anderson , author of Can AI Be Humorous? Exploring the Lighter Side of AI—Laugh and Learn (Fiction / Satire) at 10:30 - 11:30 AM

Travis Sharp, author of Fabric of Light (Fiction / General) at 10:30 - 11:30 AM

Griff Ruby, author of The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church: A guide to the Traditional Catholic community (Religion / Christianity / General) AND Sede Vacante: Part One: Dogmatic Ecclesiology Applied to Our Times (Religion / Christianity / General) at 10:30 - 11:30 AM AND 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Charles Antinori, MD, FACS, author of Make America Healthy Again: Lessons from a 50 year surgical odyssey (Medical / General) at 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Dr. Patricia L. Yoder, author of The Five Major Stressors to Your Body: Discovering the Sources of Hidden Toxins Reference Guide for Optimal Health (Health & Fitness / General) at 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Dr. Lai Mei Kei Vivien, author of A Qualitative Study Of The Motivations, Challenges, Methodologies And Impacts Of Homeschooling Undertaken By A Homeschool Educator In Hong Kong (Education / General) at 1:00 - 2:00 PM

Shaynicorn, author of Worthy 2.0: The Journey of Finding HER (A Black Sheep Manifesto) (Self-Help / General) at 1:00 - 2:00 PM

William Stanley , author of The Call of the Yukon (Fiction / Action & Adventure) at 1:00 - 2:00 PM

Danny Barron, author of Turtle's Treacherous Trip (Juvenile Fiction / General) at 2:15 - 3:15 PM

Vanessa M. White, author of PEEK-A-BOO, I SEE YOU: Spiritual Warfare Against Things That Go Bump In The Night (Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational) at 2:15 - 3:15 PM

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Travis Sharp , author of Fabric of Light (Fiction / General) at 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Dr. Patricia L. Yoder, author of The Five Major Stressors to Your Body: Discovering the Sources of Hidden Toxins Reference Guide for Optimal Health (Health & Fitness / General) at 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

at 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Roby Graham , author of Fashion Girl 3.0 (Fiction / General) at 12:45 - 1:45 PM

Erica Axelrod, author of THE CASE OF THE RUSSIAN DOLL (Fiction / General) at 12:45 - 1:45 PM

James C. Lyon , author of The Lonely Dragon (Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical) at 2:00 - 3:00 PM

Glenn D. Glasgow, author of Yard Wars (Fiction / Action & Adventure) at 2:00 - 3:00 PM

Howard Sherrington, author of PALESTINIA HOMELAND FOR PALESTINIANS (History / Military / Wars & Conflict) at 2:00 - 3:00 PM

Holly Brough, author of The Name I Choose (Fiction / General) at 3:15 - 4:15 PM

About the Miami Book Fair

The Miami Book Fair, held annually, celebrates the richness of literature by bringing together authors, readers, and publishers from around the world. The fair features readings, signings, panels, and cultural exhibits, making it a significant event on the literary calendar.

About Author Solutions

Author Solutions has helped more than 225,000 authors bring 310,000 titles to readers. From idea to book, our vision for helping authors is to provide services that make publishing easy, affordable and available to anyone. Simply put, our story lives through the stories of our authors.

Media Contact

