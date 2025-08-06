AuthorSchool.com Empowers Christian Writers to Overcome Confusion and Bring God‑Inspired Books to Life

"Too many believers sense that God has placed a book in them but remain stuck because they lack a clear roadmap." — Jeremiah Yancy, Co-creator of Author School™ Post this

Founded by bestselling authors and Christian leaders Dr. Brian Simmons, Patricia King, Jeremiah Yancy, and Teresa Yancy, Author School™ blends professional publishing expertise with spiritual mentorship. The curriculum is a six‑part system that has been trusted by more than 3,000 new authors around the world. At the mini‑class, participants learn to discern "the exact book God is calling [them] to write", create a personalized writing plan, clarify their message so readers will engage with it, and understand how to publish their work.

Each module is taught by mentors who combine publishing experience with ministry. Dr. Brian Simmons, lead translator of The Passion translation of the Bible, shares insights from decades of scholarship and writing. Patricia King, a Christian ministry leader and author of over 50 books, provides guidance on expressing faith authentically. Teresa Yancy, a teacher, publishing editor, and best‑selling author, teaches craft and structure, while Jeremiah Yancy, CEO of Messenger Books and a published author, demystifies the business side of publishing.

"Too many believers sense that God has placed a book in them but remain stuck because they lack a clear roadmap," said Jeremiah Yancy, co‑creator of Author School. "Our mission is to help Christian authors encounter the Lord in the writing process, gain practical skills and finish books that change lives." Patricia King added, "This program is not just about writing techniques; it's about answering God's call and stewarding the message He has given you."

Registration is free and includes live sessions with mentors, exclusive offers to help writers publish their books, and replay access for those unable to attend live. The program welcomes anyone who feels God put a book in [them]—from first‑time authors and ministry leaders to those who have started writing but got stuck.

Author School™ is a faith‑based online mentorship and training platform that provides Christian authors with a clear, spiritually grounded path to write and publish their books. Founded by Dr. Brian Simmons, Patricia King, Jeremiah Yancy, and Teresa Yancy, the program integrates world‑class writing instruction with spiritual guidance. Its proven six‑part framework has helped thousands of writers overcome confusion, connect with their ideal readers, and deliver God‑inspired messages to the world. To learn more or register for the free mini‑class, visit www.authorschool.com.

