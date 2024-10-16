auticon Launches Nonprofit Training Institute to Prepare Autistic Adults for Tech Careers

auticon US, a leading employer of autistic adults in tech, is proud to announce the launch of the auticon Training Institute (ATI), a nonprofit designed to bridge the employment gap for autistic individuals. ATI provides training and internships in high-demand fields like software engineering, data analysis, and cybersecurity, helping to prepare a new generation of autistic professionals for long-term career success.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- auticon US, a leading employer of autistic adults in technology and provider of neuroinclusion services, is excited to announce the launch of the auticon Training Institute (ATI), a new nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing autistic adults for technology careers. Building on auticon's commitment to neurodiversity in tech, ATI's tailored programs will empower autistic professionals to pursue careers in software engineering, data analysis, cybersecurity, and more. ATI offers structured training pathways, certifications, internships, mentorships, and networking opportunities—all free of charge for the trainees.

This initiative comes at a critical time, as many autistic adults remain unemployed or underemployed despite their potential to excel in the workforce. There are 5.4 million autistic adults In the U.S. Among those with a college degree, up to 85% are either unemployed or underemployed. Meanwhile, the technology sector faces a significant skills shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers is projected to grow 25% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. This disconnect presents a unique opportunity for ATI to bridge the gap by equipping autistic adults with the technical skills and confidence needed to thrive in tech careers.

"Autistic individuals often have the ideal aptitudes and abilities for tech careers, but may lack the required technical skills or job experience to land their first role," says Vance Checketts, CEO of auticon US and ATI Board President. "ATI exists to fill those gaps, creating a mutual benefit for autistic adults and companies seeking skilled tech talent. Our goal is to increase the supply of ready-to-work autistic technologists and ultimately decrease unemployment and underemployment within the autistic community."

Pluralsight One, which works to close the technology skills gap by partnering with nonprofits and educators, was an early supporter. ATI trainees will complete online training programs and receive credentials through Pluralsight's platform. Additional supporters include the Olafson Charitable Fund and the Jeremy & Amy Hanks Foundation.

ATI's Board Members and Advisors include leadership from auticon; executives from Fortune 500 companies with a proven commitment to hiring autistic talent and embracing neurodiversity; and leaders in business, technology, autism services, and autism investment.

Vance Checketts , CEO, auticon US

, CEO, auticon US Evan Bierman , Finance Director, auticon US

, Finance Director, auticon US Bob McCowan , SVP & CIO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

, SVP & CIO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Jeff Hunter , SVP Wealth Management & Private Wealth Advisor, UBS

, SVP Wealth Management & Private Wealth Advisor, UBS Jodi Donnelly , IT Product Manager, Nationwide

, IT Product Manager, Nationwide John Kingdeski

Michael Storz , President, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center

, President, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center Alison Andreozzi (Advisor)

(Advisor) Eric Olafson (Advisor)

The first cohort of trainees has completed their training and started internships at Regeneron. ATI welcomes outreach from companies that are interested in providing technical internship opportunities for ATI trainees. Applications for training are not open at this time, but ATI will announce on its website and LinkedIn page when openings become available.

"As CIO at Regeneron, I've seen firsthand the immense value that autistic technologists bring to our teams. By partnering with ATI, we are taking a meaningful step toward developing this underutilized talent pool, ensuring autistic professionals gain the hands-on experience and skills necessary to excel. Regeneron is proud to be the first company to provide internships for ATI trainees, helping create a more inclusive future for tech." -Bob McCowan, SVP & CIO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

"ATI fills a critical gap in the neurodiverse employment landscape by providing autistic individuals with the skills and experience they need to start meaningful careers. I've spoken with so many families who struggle to find opportunities for their talented children, and this initiative gives them the chance to demonstrate their capabilities. This is just the beginning, and I believe ATI has the potential to scale and create lasting change in the industry." -Eric Olafson, ATI Advisor

"Empowering autistic adults with the training and skills to pursue meaningful careers is a vital step toward greater independence and inclusion. ATI's work resonates deeply with our mission at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center to empower people with disabilities to live independent and self-determined lives. I am excited to support this important initiative that offers real pathways for personal and professional growth within the autistic community." -Michael Storz, President, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center

About the Auticon Training Institute

The auticon Training Institute (ATI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to training and preparing autistic adults for tech careers. ATI is separate from but closely partnered with auticon US. ATI's mission is to reduce unemployment and underemployment in the autistic community by empowering individuals with the skills and confidence to excel in technology roles. Through technical training, job coaching, internships, networking, and mentorship, ATI equips autistic adults to succeed in careers where their abilities are highly valued. For more information or to get involved, visit www.auticontraininginstitute.org.

About auticon

auticon is an award-winning social innovation company. As an autistic-majority company, we're a resource for talent. We integrate our technology consultants into client organizations, performing as software developers, data analysts, QA engineers, and more. Clients experience our outstanding autistic professionals first-hand, opening minds and achieving diversity goals.

Our model improves the economic and social conditions of the autistic community with quality careers, unlocking opportunity, and empowering client organizations through actionable neurodiversity training and advisory services. Here, our employees build lifelong careers in technology, discovering personal autonomy and improved self-esteem. For more information, visit www.auticon.com/us.

Media Contact

Kiri Oliver, auticon US, 1 310 396-9292, [email protected], https://auticon.com/us/

LinkedIn

SOURCE auticon US