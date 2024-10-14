Autire Partners with CPAmerica to Transform the EBP Auditing Process

"Through our partnership with Autire, member firms will gain access to auditing solutions, enhancing efficiency and precision in the EBP audit process," said Horvath. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with CPAmerica and provide its member firms with a solution that not only streamlines employee benefit plan audits but also enhances accuracy and compliance," said Brian Price, CEO of Autire. "By cutting audit time by more than 50%, Autire enables firms to focus on delivering higher-value services while reducing risk and improving profitability."

Autire joins over 70 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is eager to help member firms transform their EBP audit processes through instantaneous risk assessment, standards-based deliverables, and customizations at the firm and plan level.

"We are excited to welcome Autire as our latest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, President & CEO of CPAmerica. "Through our partnership with Autire, member firms will gain access to auditing solutions, enhancing efficiency and precision in the EBP audit process."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Autire:

Autire is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline and optimize the 401(k) audit process, transforming it from a time-consuming, error-prone task into an efficient, accurate, and profitable operation for CPA firms. As the industry's only all-in-one, fully automated, standards-based auditing solution, Autire features full population testing, automated risk assessments, and instant error detection, making audits faster, more reliable, and far less labor-intensive. With a focus on reducing audit fatigue, ensuring compliance, and boosting firm profitability, Autire helps modern CPA firms stay competitive in today's demanding regulatory environment. For more information about Autire, visit Autire.com.

