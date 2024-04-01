Autism & Grief Project Helps Autistic Adults Navigate Death and Loss

Launched by the Hospice Foundation of America and supported by the NLM Family Foundation, the project bridges resource gaps for adults on the autism spectrum

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Autism & Grief Project is an online platform supporting autistic adults as they navigate the complexities of grief arising from death and loss. Visitors can access free resources for adults, their families, professional support providers, and clergy members. The website, austismandgrief.org, offers guidance on how to navigate grief in many forms, from the loss of a loved one or animal companion to non-death related losses such as a job loss or the end of a romantic relationship.

This one-of-a-kind virtual toolkit includes video clips of personal stories, animated videos, social stories, coping tips, professional education, and more. Designed with inclusiveness as a top priority, the project's advisory board includes adults with autism, parents of adults with autism, and experts in the fields of autism and grief. Their invaluable insights shape how the resources resonate with a wide range of users.

"Autism Acceptance Month is a time to recognize the diversity and strengths of individuals on the autism spectrum, while also promoting understanding, inclusion, and support. Additionally, it's a time to acknowledge the challenges and barriers autistic individuals may face," said Beth Zwick, Program Officer at NLM Family Foundation.

Society often prioritizes the well-being of children with autism yet fails to acknowledge the challenges that these children face once they reach adulthood, leading to a scarcity of resources for autistic adults. The Autism & Grief Project recognizes this critical gap and is dedicated to closing the divide to ensure adults and children on the autism spectrum receive equivalent support.

The Autism & Grief Project was launched by the Hospice Foundation of America (HFA) with a grant from the NLM Family Foundation. The Autism & Grief Project strives to provide vital support and recognition to ensure the well-being and inclusion of autistic adults and has a goal to reach 50,000 members of the autism community by 2025. Many of the website's resources are available in Spanish.

"The Autism & Grief Project recognizes the profound impact of loss on autistic adults. Our mission is to provide a sanctuary where individuals can find solace, guidance, and understanding as they navigate the complexities of grief," said Amy Tucci, president of HFA.

About the Autism & Grief Project

The Autism & Grief Project is an innovative online platform whose mission is to help adults with autism navigate and cope with the complexities of grief arising from death and loss. This engaging toolkit supports and explores the grief experience with personal and social stories, animated videos, and many other resources. Unique materials are designed for autistic adults and the families, friends, professionals, and faith leaders who support them. Topics include processing the loss of a family member or loved one, death of an animal companion, non-death losses, preparing for funerals, and observing rituals of remembrance. The experience of being excluded, misunderstood, or inadequately supported in times of grief has been increasingly recognized as common among autistic adults. In response, the Autism & Grief Project was launched in September 2022 by the Hospice Foundation of America with a grant from the NLM Family Foundation. For more information about the Autism & Grief Project, visit Autismandgrief.org.

