Autism Learning Partners ABA Centers Available in Orange County

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, provides center-based early intervention ABA therapy in multiple Orange County, CA locations in response to the need for quality center-based services.
ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP offers support to children and their families living with autism and related disorders by creating tailored, comprehensive care plans with a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team that allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible. With a robust network of community partnerships and a growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support, including Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), focused on children from birth to age five, a critical time in brain development in a child's life. In addition to multidisciplinary care, our centers also offer access to ancillary services like speech, occupational and physical therapy.
"Our Orange County center-based support for autistic children and children with neurodevelopmental differences includes locations in Orange, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Hills. Our model includes a comprehensive, play-based ABA program for young learners, embedding a proprietary curriculum into a fun and engaging routine that prepares each child for success in a preschool, daycare, or kindergarten setting after graduation," said Martina Barnhart, M.A., BCBA, Executive Director at ALP. "The developmentally sequenced curriculum goals incorporate the latest evidence-based research and span a range of support areas, focusing on communication, social and play skills, and skills related to planning, following schedules, and problem solving."
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 250 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 16 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia.
