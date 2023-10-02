Autism Learning Partners announces new Developmental Early Intervention Program

Developmental approaches to teaching children are generally more spontaneous and natural than some traditional teaching methodologies used in ABA. Tweet this

"Developmental approaches to teaching children are generally more spontaneous and natural than some traditional teaching methodologies used in ABA, specifically in the way that adults respond to a child or the child's behavior," notes Landers. "Developmental approaches look at the interrelationships among different domains (e.g., language, social-emotional, communication, cognition) and take into consideration typical and atypical development, family strengths and dynamics, cultural diversity, with a focus on developmentally appropriate practices to build trusting relationships. Having been trained in Natural Environment Teaching (NET) at Emory University I am proud to bring this approach to teaching early learners to the communities we serve."

ALP plans to roll out this clinic-based Developmental Early Intervention Program in their Orlando FL, Denver and Broomfield, CO, Flowery Branch, GA, North Dallas and greater Houston, TX, and Albuquerque, NM clinic locations in 2023, with new clinic sites added across the county in 2024.

"Developmentally sequenced approaches to learning are vital to a child's success in life," says Sarah Torgrimson, MA, LMFT, BCBA, ALP Executive Director. "They are meant to replicate how children learn naturally by capitalizing on naturally occurring learning opportunities that occur throughout the day to teach children with Autism and related disorders how to learn from their environment." She adds, "It's a really exciting and fun way to provide intervention that often yields positive outcomes."

ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 200 Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and have a total workforce of 3,800 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP offers treatment in 17 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.

