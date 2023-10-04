Autism Learning Partners' Chief Clinical Officer offers a framework for compassion in Autism services

What we have offered in this manuscript is a set of tenets that could guide our approach to providing compassion-focused services every day. Tweet this

"The science of ABA is rooted in helping those we serve access what is most socially meaningful to them," notes Rodriguez. "As a field, there are so many providers deeply committed to providing this life changing service with compassion. What we have offered in this manuscript is a set of tenets that could guide our approach to providing compassion-focused services every day. These include a focus on non-contingent positive reinforcement, creating an environment of assent and responsiveness to the preferences, priorities, and engagement levels of the client, and promoting client dignity. We hope that this work inspires and guides today's behavior analysts in their approach to serving their clients and communities."

The article is available through Behavior Analysis in Practice, a peer-reviewed publication under Springer. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40617-023-00816-x

ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 200 Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and have a total workforce of 3,800 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP offers treatment in 17 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

