Autism Learning Partners' Chief Clinical Officer offers a framework for compassion in Autism services

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities is pleased to celebrate the publication of a paper co-authored by Kristine Rodriguez, MA, BCBA, ALP's Chief Clinical Officer. The paper, Compassion in Autism Services: A Preliminary Framework for Applied Behavior Analysis, co-authored by Jonathan Tarbox and Courtney Tarbox, was published in Behavior Analysis in Practice earlier this year.
MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with Autism and related disorders. The leaders of ALP's clinical teams are diverse in experience and backgrounds, but share one thing in common: an unyielding passion for helping families with Autism live more fulfilling lives. As ALP's Chief Clinical Officer, Kristine Rodriguez, MA, BCBA, leads ALP's training, research, clinical development, and client outcome initiatives. She has published peer-reviewed journal articles and invited book chapters on such topics as cultural responsiveness, telehealth, Acceptance and Commitment Training, neurodiversity affirming ABA, best practices in ABA for adult clients, and compassion-focused care.
The BAP article, Compassion in Autism Services: A Preliminary Framework for Applied Behavior Analysis, focuses on the practical application of compassion-focused ABA.
"The science of ABA is rooted in helping those we serve access what is most socially meaningful to them," notes Rodriguez. "As a field, there are so many providers deeply committed to providing this life changing service with compassion. What we have offered in this manuscript is a set of tenets that could guide our approach to providing compassion-focused services every day. These include a focus on non-contingent positive reinforcement, creating an environment of assent and responsiveness to the preferences, priorities, and engagement levels of the client, and promoting client dignity. We hope that this work inspires and guides today's behavior analysts in their approach to serving their clients and communities."
The article is available through Behavior Analysis in Practice, a peer-reviewed publication under Springer. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40617-023-00816-x
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 200 Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and have a total workforce of 3,800 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP offers treatment in 17 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.
Media Contact
Karen Richards, Autism Learning Partners, 9253213829, [email protected], https://www.autismlearningpartners.com/
SOURCE Autism Learning Partners
Share this article