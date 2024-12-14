Autism Learning Partners Offers ABA Center in Norwell, MA

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, provides center-based early intervention ABA therapy in multiple Massachusetts locations, including Norwell, in response to the need for quality center-based services.

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP offers support to children and their families living with autism and related disorders by creating tailored, comprehensive care plans with a dedicated clinical team that allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible. With a robust network of community partnerships and a growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support, including Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), focused on children from birth to age five, a critical time in brain development in a child's life.