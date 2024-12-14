Autism Learning Partners to Add New ABA Therapy in Portland, OR

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its in-state expansion with the addition of our ABA therapy center in Portland, OR planned for early 2025. ALP initiated this center-based extension in the Portland area in response to the need for quality center-based services. ALP is committed to continuing collaborative efforts with schools, ancillary services and medical providers in the greater Portland area and steadfast in its dedication to providing resources to families.
PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their robust network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP believes a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"We're excited to expand our Oregon center-based services to the Portland East area early in 2025! Our uniquely designed center will offer individualized ABA services, with a focus on building skills in socially significant areas through engaging interactions with peers that includes gross motor areas, sensory areas, and much more!," said Sandhya Suresh, M.S., BCBA, LMFT, Executive Director at ALP. "The center will offer increased resources, school readiness skills, generalization, a consistent clinical team, social opportunities and caregiver collaboration."
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 250 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 16 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia.
