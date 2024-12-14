Autism Learning Partners to Add New ABA Therapy in Portland, OR

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its in-state expansion with the addition of our ABA therapy center in Portland, OR planned for early 2025. ALP initiated this center-based extension in the Portland area in response to the need for quality center-based services. ALP is committed to continuing collaborative efforts with schools, ancillary services and medical providers in the greater Portland area and steadfast in its dedication to providing resources to families.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their robust network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP believes a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.