Autistic-Led Organizations Receive Grants from NEXT for AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM Announces 2023 Color the Spectrum Autistic-Led Grant Recipients
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXT for AUTISM, the leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative initiatives, announces its 2023 Color the Spectrum grant award recipients. This year, NEXT awarded more than $150,000 to seven autistic-led organizations across the U.S. All seven programs support adult transition in one of the following three areas: home, work, or social.
"Each of the seven autistic-led organizations we are funding this year have developed creative programs that fill gaps in services for adults with autism," shared Michelle O'Connor Teklinski, Chief Program Officer, NEXT for AUTISM. "NEXT is excited to support these programs that will provide vital services to young autistic adults, an area that is often overlooked and underfunded."
"As an autistic person, the fact that you are funding autistic-led opportunities, and giving autistic people the chance to be actively involved in programs that help them... it seems like such an obvious thing to do, but so few organizations do it. NEXT for AUTISM is one of the few that does it."
- Dr. Rebecca Evanko, Wilderwood Equine Therapy
The seven 2023 grantees include:
- Association for Autism and Neurodiversity (AANE): Peer mentoring for young autistic adults by experienced adults with autism
- Autastic: Workshops and resources for newly diagnosed BIPOC autistic adults
- Community for Autism and Motor Planning/TEVA Community: Retreats for non-speaking autistic adults and their families
- Full Spectrum Agency for Autistic Adults: Peer support and time banking online platform for autistic adults below the poverty line
- The Foundation for Life Guides for Autistics (LGFA): Helping autistic individuals understand their unique strengths to help them build a fulfilling life
- Suffolk Street Creative: Supporting autistic adults socialize and build through a dance improv curriculum
- Wilderwood Equine Therapy: Resource database for autism-friendly and approved services in rural New Mexico
NEXT follows a rigorous review process to identify and award grants. The external review committee for Color the Spectrum autistic-led grants is comprised solely of neurodivergent professionals. Each committee member utilizes a rubric to score applications based on pre-determined requirements, and with the goal that the grant works toward fulfilling NEXT's vision that everyone deserves to lead a productive and fulfilling life. The committee then collectively discusses and scores the applications. Awards were funded by proceeds raised during NEXT for AUTISM's 2021 COLOR THE SPECTRUM livestream event, in partnership with YouTube.
The 2024 grants cycle will open for applications in March 2024. Grant opportunities will be offered for autistic-led and community-led organizations.
Since 2008 NEXT's grants program has funded more than 350 projects throughout the U.S., impacting 100,000 autistic individuals. For details on important dates, grant requirements, and more, please visit NEXTforAUTISM.org/grants. To connect with a member of the NEXT for AUTISM team, email [email protected] or call 212-759-3775.
ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM
NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for autism? Learn more at NEXTforAUTISM.org
